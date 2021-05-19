Mark McCloskey Claims To Have ‘Always Been A Republican’, Here’s What His Donations Say

Mark McCloskey burst onto the national scene last summer when he and his wife Patricia were photographed and recorded waving guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protestors in front of his home in the tiny Central West End neighborhood of the City of St, Louis. Now, he is running for the U.S. Senate in his home state of Missouri. In an announcement on Twitter and in an interview with Tucker Carlson last night, McCloskey states that he’s “always been a Republican,” but, “has never run for office.” In Missouri, voters don’t register as members of a political party, but FEC open records show he’s donated across both sides of the aisle.

Has Mark McCloskey Always Been A Republican?

Looking at Mark McCloskey’s past political donations paint a fuzzy picture. The St. Louis attorney has been a staunch supporter of former President Trump, with donations to both Trump’s Presidential runs in 2016 and 2016, as well as Trump’s PAC. He also gave a donation to Rudy Giuliani’s senate campaign in New York in 2000. Going further back, McCloskey also gave money to George H. W. Bush’s campaign in 1992 and George W. Bush in 2000. In 1996, McCloskey also donated $1,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee.

McCloskey Also Gave Money To Democrats

Interestingly, in Missouri state elections, he’s primarily financially supported Democrats. Records show in 2012 McCloskey gave money to former Missouri congressman Russ Carnahan in his Democrat Primary race in Missouri’s First District. In 2010, he donated $500 to Robin Carnahan’s race for the senate seat McCloskey is now vying for when she ran and lost to the retiring Roy Blunt.

In 2012, according to the records, Mark McCloskey donated $500 to Claire McCaskill’s senate campaign. She defeated Republican Todd Akin in that race in her re-election bid in a wild race after Akin said “legitimate rape” rarely ended in pregnancy. Akin was, of course, biological wrong and the only thing that ended was his political career. McCaskill, a harsh critic of Donald Trump later lost her second re-election campaign in 2018 to staunch Trump ally Josh Hawley.

In 2004, Mark McCloskey also appears to have given the Democratic Party of Illinois $4,000, though the address on that donation is different from the address on his other donation, so it might be a different McCloskey, though the company listed is the same as his others, McCloskey PC.

Patricia McCloskey Has Also Donated In The Past

Patricia McCloskey, Mark’s wife who was also seen pointing a gun at the protesters last summer, has been less active in political donations, but she’s also donated. Patricia has been far more consistent, with all of her donations going to former President Trump and the WinRed, a donation platform endorsed by the Republican Party and Donald Trump. It’s also worth noting all her donations came after the incident with BLM protestors.

