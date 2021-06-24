Mark Hoppus Net Worth: Inside The Blink-182 Singer’s Fortune

This week, Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus revealed he is currently in treatment for cancer. The announcement got off to a rocky start, with Hoppus posting—and then deleting—an Instagram story that showed him seated inside a medical facility. “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please,” he wrote in the caption.

He later confirmed the diagnosis on Twitter.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Friends, family, and fellow band members rallied around the musician on social media. And we’re rooting for him, too! Blink-182 was undeniably iconic in the late 1990s and early 2000s, keeping pop punk alive and well in the mainstream.

The odds of beating cancer depend on multiple factors, but Hoppus has an advantage when it comes to covering the cost of treatment. Blink-182 has a handful of platinum (and multi-platinum) albums, as well as a couple decades worth of headlining tours. Each member also padded their income with ventures outside of the band. All in all, Mark Hoppus’ net worth is enough to get him the best care money can buy.

As we await a positive outcome for his health, get the details on his wealth.

Mark Hoppus Is The Bassist And Co-Lead Vocalist Of Blink-182

Whether or not you’re a fan of pop-punk, there’s no way to overstate the influence of Blink-182 in mainstream music. The band, which officially formed in 1992, had its breakthrough in the TRL-era. The line-up at the time was comprised of guitarist/co-vocalist Tom DeLonge, drummer Travis Barker, and bassist/co-vocalist Hoppus.

Few teens could resist their signature combination of power chords and comedic antics. Their 1999 album Enema of the State produced one hit single after another (What’s My Age Again?”, “All the Small Things,” “Adam’s Song”).

Want a blast from the past? Check out the video for “All the Small Things”—a humorous take on the 1990s boy band craze:

Blink-182, officially a commercial success, followed up with 2001’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket—their first number one album in the U.S. Singles like “The Rock Show”, “Stay Together for the Kids” and “First Date” satisfied their fans’ hunger for polished pop-punk. In the meantime, DeLonge and Barker embarked on a side project, Box Car Racer.

Hoppus felt betrayed by his bandmates’ independent project, but it was only one of many causes for widening rifts in the band. According to MTV News, DeLonge also wanted to spend more time with his family and the entire group was exhausted from touring.

The band released a self-titled album in 2003 to mixed reviews; by 2005, they announced they were going on an “indefinite hiatus.”

A highly anticipated reunion took place in 2009 and the band toured together until 2014. However, tensions within the group remained high until DeLonge finally split in 2015. “Never planned on quitting, just find it hard as hell to commit,” he told Rolling Stone.

The void was filled by Alkaline Trio vocalist/guitarist Matt Skiba. (In the meantime, DeLonge, a conspiracy theorist, became a professional UFO investigator. Seriously.)

Barker confirmed that a new Blink-182 album is scheduled for 2021, but there’s no word on how Hoppus’ diagnosis will affect promotion and a supporting tour.

Projects Outside Blink-182

Hoppus wasn’t married to Blink-182. In 2005, during the band’s hiatus, he and Barker formed +44 with Craig Fairbaugh and Shane Gallagher. Their electronic sound, captured in their 2006 studio album When Your Heart Stops Beating, was a departure from Blink’s catchy comedic schtick.

“[+44] kind of started in Travis’ basement,” Hoppus told MTV News. “It’s very exciting, like a breath of fresh air.”

Check out the music video for “When Your Heart Stops Beating”:

Reviews for the album were generally positive, but the project was short-lived. In 2019, Hoppus said “maybe” to the possibility of a reunion.

“I would never say never but I haven’t talked with Craig or Shane in years,” he told Wall of Sound. “And I think that they have moved on in their lives and we’re in a different place, but that album holds such a special place in my life and in my memory and the lyrics and the making of that album was a huge moment of me working through the death of Blink-182 at the time and that holds a really special place in my heart so I would love to play it again at some point.”

Hoppus also formed the pop-rock duo Simple Creatures with All Time Low vocalist-guitarist Alex Gaskarth. They released two EPs in 2019 (Strange Love and Everything Opposite), citing The Cure as their biggest influence.

Hoppus also told Kerrang that the side project was his salvation during a low point in his life.

“I fell into this depression,” he said. ​“I got to a really dark place… I didn’t know what was causing it, I didn’t have a fix on it until my wife and my manager both said, ​‘You need to make music. Go and make something.’ I had to do it to save my own life, I guess.”

Watch the video for their single “One Little Lie” for a taste of their sound:

Hoppus also parlayed his love of music into a talk show career. In 2010, he debuted his Fuse show Hoppus on Music with comedian Amy Schumer. The show aired for two seasons and ended production in 2012.

Mark Hoppus’ Business Ventures

Hoppus capitalized on Blink-182’s giant fanbase by investing in the apparel industry. In 2001, he and DeLonge founded two brands: Atticus, a clothing line, and Macbeth Footwear. But he eventually sold his stake in both companies and established his own line, Hi My Name is Mark, in 2012.

The brand currently has over 78,000 followers on Instagram. Apparently, it’s still going strong in its ninth year—in addition to clothing, skateboards, and accessories, they have their own line of Covid face masks.

What Is Mark Hoppus’s Net Worth In 2021?

Mark Hoppus currently has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

He’s not the most extravagant spender, but he enjoys the fruits of his labor on smart purchases. In 2014, he reportedly purchased a stylish and eco-friendly Tesla Model S.

He also owns two pieces of real estate. The first is a modest San Diego tract home that he purchased in 1998 for just $315,000.

The second property is a 4-bedroom, 5-bath house in the Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills. Hoppus purchased the home in 2004 for $3.65 million and rented it for $15,000 per month when he lives abroad in London during the early 2010s.

Variety reported that he listed it for $10 million in 2016, but his real estate agent said it was neither on nor off the market. There’s no word on whether he sold it or moved back in when he returned to the States. Wherever he’s living, we wish him the best as he undergoes treatment and hope to see him on stage again soon.