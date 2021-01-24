Mark Harmon's 'Hermit' Behavior Alienating 'NCIS' Cast?

There's also the fact that NCIS just had to delay production due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. The Los Angeles area is suffering from a high COVID count, and the local government had to beg for shows to slow or stop their productions due to how much risk is involved with on-set activities. What does this tabloid want Harmon to do, go around hanging out with pals in close quarters despite the fact he's already coming into contact with dozens of people? Should he be posing for pictures and defying lockdown and quarantine suggestions? And what's the point of bringing up that he's aged in the past 20 years? We certainly hope that he'd change a little at some point in two decades.