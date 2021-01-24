Mark Harmon's 'Hermit' Behavior Alienating 'NCIS' Cast?

Mark Harmon is by far the most recognized and tenured member of NCIS, but one report says that the show business veteran is making his co-stars and friends less than happy with his recent behavior. The star is known for being fairly low-key, so the news is a bit of a shock. Here's what's going on with the actor.
Saying that Harmon is "not so charmin' anymore," the National Enquirer reports that the actor has become unpleasant to be around and "left the workaholic with a reputation as TV's biggest bore!" Inside sources snitch that he's been particularly difficult to spend time with as of late. "Mark's all work and no play these days," one insider explains.
"Even his friends are saying that he's no fun to be around anymore." His role as executive producer and in "managing the quality" of NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Los Angeles, are apparently taking up all his time and energy. "All of that contributed to this sort of domineering reputation he's developed," the source claims.
"The responsibilities wear more heavily each year, and you can't help but notice how gray and aged he's become over the last 20 years." The insiders add that Harmon goes directly home after finishing up on set to spend time with his wife and work on scripts. "He's a hermit away from work, and his friends are begging him to enjoy life a little bit — before it's too late!"
This report is fishy, to say the least. For one, there's a straight-up incorrect statement from the alleged source. While he does work on NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans, Harmon isn't an executive producer for NCIS: Los Angeles — he doesn't even appear anywhere on the show's IMDB page. The closest connection is that his son Sean showed up on the program as a younger version of Harmon's character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Any real NCIS insider should know that.
There's also the fact that NCIS just had to delay production due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. The Los Angeles area is suffering from a high COVID count, and the local government had to beg for shows to slow or stop their productions due to how much risk is involved with on-set activities. What does this tabloid want Harmon to do, go around hanging out with pals in close quarters despite the fact he's already coming into contact with dozens of people? Should he be posing for pictures and defying lockdown and quarantine suggestions? And what's the point of bringing up that he's aged in the past 20 years? We certainly hope that he'd change a little at some point in two decades.
The Enquirer has also published bogus stories about the actor before. It made up a feud between Mark Harmon and Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck last year. Once again, the tabloid pulled out anonymous insiders to make outrageous claims about big-name TV stars, and once again, there doesn't seem to be any legitimate evidence in the report.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
