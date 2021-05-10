Mark Harmon Retiring To Wyoming, Quitting Hollywood For Good?

You might know Mark Harmon as Jamie Lee Curtis’s fiance in Freaky Friday or his starring role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the last 18 seasons of NCIS. A year ago, one tabloid claimed that the veteran actor was leaving Hollywood for good and moving to Montana. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see what’s going on with Harmon’s retirement plans.

Moving To Montana?

Last May, Star reported that the TV star was ready to leave Hollywood behind and settle into retirement on the Montana ranch he owns with his wife, Pam Dawber. An “insider” claimed that Harmon was sick of LA’s crowds and notoriously bad traffic. “He loves being surrounded by nature and seeing the stars at night. It’s getting to the point where he just wants to be on the ranch,” the source said.

The rag implied that the main reason for the move was the married couple’s “fiercely private” life, quoting an interview Harmon gave as circumstantial evidence. “It’s not even a choice. It’s who we are. We stay home. A lot.” The rag then insulated that age might be something to do with the move. The insider said that the couple, now both 69, “wants to enjoy life with him before they get too old.”

Lying On The Newsstand

Gossip Cop busted this case wide open. Though the 17th season of NCIS was cut short, all movies and TV shows stopped production for the pandemic. A few days before our article was published, the show announced its 18th season with Harmon returning as an actor and executive producer for both NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans. Gossip Cop also pointed out the numerous busts we’ve done disproving claims Harmon was leaving the series.

Mark Harmon Might Be Changing His Tune

However, this long-running false narrative may be coming true. Gossip Cop reported back in February that Harmon may not be renewing his contract for a possible 19th season. At the time, negotiations were still underway, and the actor was reportedly looking to either step back from the show completely or only star in a few episodes. However, The Hollywood Reporter announced a few weeks ago that despite these previous whispers, NCIS will return for its 19th season with Harmon playing Gibbs. Whether or not he will be back full time as the franchise’s lead character is still in question. The show’s 17th and 18th season orders were cut short due to the pandemic, so it is unclear if the same thing will happen in season 19. As THR points out, it could be the show’s final season, even though the show is still a ratings giant. Only time will tell.

