Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling outside Royals British Monarchy In Crisis, Family Blame Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, Per Report

Is the rift within the royal family all Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s fault? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor. ‘Monarchy Crisis Is Harry’s Fault’? According to a recent edition of the National Enquirer, Prince Harry is to blame for the rift between him and Meghan Markle and […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Mark Harmon in a tan suit Celebrities Mark Harmon Retiring To Wyoming, Quitting Hollywood For Good?

You might know Mark Harmon as Jamie Lee Curtis’s fiance in Freaky Friday or his starring role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the last 18 seasons of NCIS. A year ago, one tabloid claimed that the veteran actor was leaving Hollywood for good and moving to Montana. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see […]

 by Cortland Ann
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso at the Ford v Ferrari premiere Celebrities Report: Matt Damon Spotted Without Ring, Marriage In Trouble

A year ago, around the time of his 15th wedding anniversary, a tabloid claimed that Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso were having troubles in their marriage. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and where the spouses stand today. Matt Damon Not Wearing His Ring? Last May, OK! reported the Good Will Hunting star […]

 by Cortland Ann
Prince Harry and Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral News Prince Harry, Prince William’s Conflict Worsening Over Upcoming Princess Diana Ceremony?

The conflict between Prince William and Prince Harry seems to have taken a complicated twist. A source says that there are fears that the gap between the two may widen as plans move forward for a tribute to their mother, Princess Diana. Prince Harry, Prince William Sending A Sign According to the infamous Sun, the […]

 by Griffin Matis
Celebrities

Mark Harmon Retiring To Wyoming, Quitting Hollywood For Good?

C
Cortland Ann
4:00 am, May 10, 2021
Mark Harmon in a tan suit
(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

You might know Mark Harmon as Jamie Lee Curtis’s fiance in Freaky Friday or his starring role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the last 18 seasons of NCIS. A year ago, one tabloid claimed that the veteran actor was leaving Hollywood for good and moving to Montana. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see what’s going on with Harmon’s retirement plans.

Moving To Montana?

Last May, Star reported that the TV star was ready to leave Hollywood behind and settle into retirement on the Montana ranch he owns with his wife, Pam Dawber. An “insider” claimed that Harmon was sick of LA’s crowds and notoriously bad traffic. “He loves being surrounded by nature and seeing the stars at night. It’s getting to the point where he just wants to be on the ranch,” the source said. 

The rag implied that the main reason for the move was the married couple’s “fiercely private” life, quoting an interview Harmon gave as circumstantial evidence. “It’s not even a choice. It’s who we are. We stay home. A lot.” The rag then insulated that age might be something to do with the move. The insider said that the couple, now both 69, “wants to enjoy life with him before they get too old.”

Lying On The Newsstand

Gossip Cop busted this case wide open. Though the 17th season of NCIS was cut short, all movies and TV shows stopped production for the pandemic. A few days before our article was published, the show announced its 18th season with Harmon returning as an actor and executive producer for both NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans. Gossip Cop also pointed out the numerous busts we’ve done disproving claims Harmon was leaving the series. 

Mark Harmon Might Be Changing His Tune

However, this long-running false narrative may be coming true. Gossip Cop reported back in February that Harmon may not be renewing his contract for a possible 19th season. At the time, negotiations were still underway, and the actor was reportedly looking to either step back from the show completely or only star in a few episodes. However, The Hollywood Reporter announced a few weeks ago that despite these previous whispers, NCIS will return for its 19th season with Harmon playing Gibbs. Whether or not he will be back full time as the franchise’s lead character is still in question. The show’s 17th and 18th season orders were cut short due to the pandemic, so it is unclear if the same thing will happen in season 19. As THR points out, it could be the show’s final season, even though the show is still a ratings giant. Only time will tell.

More News From Gossip Cop

Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Takes A New Turn

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Bombshell Divorce Imminent For Two A-List Stars, Fans Will ‘NEVER’ See It Coming?

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?

Report: Meghan Markle ‘Dashed’ To Hospital To Secretly Give Birth

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.