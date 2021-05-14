Mark Harmon Quitting ‘NCIS,’ Taylor Swift Expecting, And This Week’s Celeb Stories

We’re just two weeks into May, and there’s already been plenty of shocking divorces and surprising reunions. We’ve also investigated a number of rumors about several stars. Here’s what you might have missed from us this week.

Taylor Swift Expecting, Rushing To Get Married?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for a little over four years now, which means that some are expecting to hear wedding bells any day now. A number of reports have emerged saying that Swift will be walking down the aisle soon, and that her family has already gotten a little bit bigger. This is what we found in our investigation of the stories.

Report Claims Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Headed For $315 Million Split

After having a “nightmare” trying to offload their old home, Woman’s Day said that Kutcher and Kunis had begun fighting over their new house. Sources argued that it would end in disaster. “They’ll never get to move in before they call it quits,” one said. Here’s what we discovered when we looked into the split.

Mark Harmon Retiring To Montana, Quitting Hollywood For Good?

Mark Harmon’s had one heck of a career in his decades on TV, but one report said that the actor is just about ready to hang it up for good after so many years of full-time work. “He loves being surrounded by nature and seeing the stars at night. It’s getting to the point where he just wants to be on the ranch,” a source said. We checked in on the NCIS star here.

Michael Strahan Worries Fans With Recent Instagram Photo

While he may entertain fans on Good Morning America, Strahan’s latest social media post had some followers worried that the former NFL star may put himself in danger for the sake of a joke. This is what’s going on with the host.

Report: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Back Together And Already Talking About Getting Married

According to this report, Bennifer is back on after a spicy reunion between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. “They’re very much in love again and this relationship is headed up the aisle,” an inside source explains. “They’re older and they’ve got kids now… they both want to be married again and have talked about it.” Here’s what we found when we looked into the report.