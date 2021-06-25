Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Mark Harmon Known As ‘Mr. Boring’ To His Friends?

C
Cortland Ann
6:00 am, June 25, 2021
Mark Harmon wears a dark gray suit at an outdoor ceremony
(Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com)

He may be an action star on TV but does Mark Harmon take that excitement into his real life? One tabloid claimed last year that the NCIS star is much more subdued than his onscreen counterpart. Gossip Cop investigates.

Work Exhaustion Taking Over Life?

“It’s a shame work defines him now,” an insider said of Harmon to OK! Magazine in December. The publication reports the actor has “lost his playful, fun-loving side” after playing Leroy Gibbs on the CBS crime drama. “The responsibilities of the show seem to wear heavier on Mark by the year,” the unnamed insider continued. “Even on a break, you can’t get him to crack a smile or tell a joke. He’d rather go lie down in his trailer.”

This insider seems to know a lot about Harmon’s personal life, noting he and his wife Pam Dawber “get along because they’re homebodies” and that the actor likes to work on cars in his free time. “Mark cherishes his quiet time – but people have stopped inviting out because he’s known as Mr. Boring,” the source finished the article saying.”

The Creepy Truth

Gossip Cop said it once so it will be said again. It’s weird and creepy this unnamed “source” supposedly knows about Harmon’s personal life. One thing to notice though is that every specific detail that the source uses as evidence is easily accessible via google search. Harmon has said publicly that he has a car collection and likes to tune them up himself. As for the actor not hanging out on set between takes, the guy is almost 70 years old. Productions work extremely long days, sometimes 18 hours, so if Harmon needs to take a nap, he should be able to without it coming off as a slight against anyone else. Whatever the reason is, OK! certainly doesn’t have the scoop.

This is not the first time the magazine has spread life about the Freaky Friday actor. The outlet published a story a few months back that contradicted this one entirely. In the article, it claimed Harmon was ready to sign on for two more seasons of the show after coming back from lockdown rejuvenated. In April, he was ready to retire, not only from the show but Hollywood in general. The publication also reported that the actor was so cheap he would let his t-shirts “go crusty.” The only thing that is true about the stories OK! prints are that it has no idea what’s true about Mark Harmon.

