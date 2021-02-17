Gossipcop

Michael C Hall and his wife Morgan Macgregor at the premiere of "Date Night" Celebrities Who Is Morgan Macgregor? All About Michael C. Hall’s Wife

Details on Michael C. Hall’s marriage to third wife, Morgan Macgregor.

 by Deb Taylor
Jennifer Aniston in a white dress looking at the camera Celebrities Brad Pitt Telling John Mayer To ‘Back Off’ Jennifer Aniston?

Jennifer Aniston has managed to do the impossible and remain friends with her exes. Last year, however, a tabloid claimed Brad Pitt had warned John Mayer to stay away from his ex-wife. Gossip Cop is taking a look at the story. Last February, Jennifer Aniston met up with John Mayer at the Sunset Tower Hotel […]

 by Elyse Johnson
Wendy Williams pushes her hair back as she wears a pink dress against a white background Entertainment Wendy Williams Needs ‘Emergency Psychological Care?’

Are mental health experts interviewed by a tabloid correct that Wendy Williams needs “emergency psychological care?” The doctors one tabloid consulted believe Williams’ recent behavior is proof that the talk show host is in dire need of medical attention.

 by Brianna Morton
Meghan Markle looking dour in a black hat and black dress Royals Report: Prince Harry Launching Hollywood Career, Orchestrated By Meghan Markle

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California, tabloids have speculated on what their next career moves would be. One tabloid claims Markle is masterminding Prince Harry’s new career. Gossip Cop investigates. According to Heat, “while most of us are watching the local snowmen slowly melt, Prince Harry was pictured out filming last week […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Mark Harmon Is Ready To Leave ‘NCIS’ But There’s A Way He Could Return

Griffin Matis
2:13 pm, February 17, 2021
screenshot of Mark Harmon as Gibbs on NCIS
(CBS)

It seems like Mark Harmon is just about ready to move on after 18 seasons of NCIS. Negotiations are currently underway for the show’s next season, and with Harmon’s contract nearing its end, he may not return as the franchise’s lead. However, there’s a possibility he’ll return after all.

The Future Of ‘NCIS’

The Hollywood Reporter says that as the series’ next spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii, ramps up, Mark Harmon’s role in the NCIS world may shrink as Harmon’s contract is up this season. The actor, who also serves as the executive producer for NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans, could be looking into leaving the program, but there’s a twist in his possible retirement from the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Upon hearing that CBS wouldn’t continue the show if he left, Mark Harmon is now considering the possibility of returning for a “handful” of episodes when and if the show gets renewed for another season. Negotiations are still under way, so it’s entirely up in the air as to whether or not NCIS will pass the crown to its spinoffs and just how involved Harmon will be in the franchise’s future. NCIS has essentially been the number one show on TV for years, so his departure and the show’s end would certainly be a shakeup in the industry.

Given how long he’s held the iconic role of Gibbs, it comes as no surprise that he’d be ready to step down from the show. Back in May 2020, we looked into a report that said Mark Harmon’s plan was to retire and move to Montana after decades in show business, and we also investigated a rumor that his wife, Pam Dawber, had been pushing him to step away from the demands of being a lead and executive producer.

Despite the questionable veracity of those earlier reports, THR is one of most trustworthy publications in Hollywood, so we’ll be waiting to see what the official word is on NCIS and its star.

  Griffin Matis

    Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

