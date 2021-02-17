Mark Harmon Is Ready To Leave ‘NCIS’ But There’s A Way He Could Return

It seems like Mark Harmon is just about ready to move on after 18 seasons of NCIS. Negotiations are currently underway for the show’s next season, and with Harmon’s contract nearing its end, he may not return as the franchise’s lead. However, there’s a possibility he’ll return after all.

The Future Of ‘NCIS’

The Hollywood Reporter says that as the series’ next spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii, ramps up, Mark Harmon’s role in the NCIS world may shrink as Harmon’s contract is up this season. The actor, who also serves as the executive producer for NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans, could be looking into leaving the program, but there’s a twist in his possible retirement from the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Upon hearing that CBS wouldn’t continue the show if he left, Mark Harmon is now considering the possibility of returning for a “handful” of episodes when and if the show gets renewed for another season. Negotiations are still under way, so it’s entirely up in the air as to whether or not NCIS will pass the crown to its spinoffs and just how involved Harmon will be in the franchise’s future. NCIS has essentially been the number one show on TV for years, so his departure and the show’s end would certainly be a shakeup in the industry.

Given how long he’s held the iconic role of Gibbs, it comes as no surprise that he’d be ready to step down from the show. Back in May 2020, we looked into a report that said Mark Harmon’s plan was to retire and move to Montana after decades in show business, and we also investigated a rumor that his wife, Pam Dawber, had been pushing him to step away from the demands of being a lead and executive producer.

Despite the questionable veracity of those earlier reports, THR is one of most trustworthy publications in Hollywood, so we’ll be waiting to see what the official word is on NCIS and its star.

