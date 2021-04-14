Gossip Cop

News

Mark Harmon Heading For Part-Time Role On ‘NCIS’? Here’s What We Know

Brianna Morton
12:09 pm, April 14, 2021
Mark Harmon wears a dark suit and holds up a hand during his Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

There has been a lot of chatter lately about Mark Harmon leaving NCIS, but there’s a possibility that his character could return in season 19 part-time. Fans of the cop drama think the latest episode might be hinting at the future that awaits Harmon’s character. 

What Lies Ahead For Mark Harmon’s ‘NCIS’ Role?

Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Mark Harmon’s character on NCIS, has made decisions that could mean an end for his current role on the team. After being suspended indefinitely for beating up a suspect who ran a dog fighting ring, Gibbs’ actions in the latest episode have made it clear that he won’t be able to go back to the way things used to be.

In “Gut Punch,” Gibbs speaks with investigative reporter Marcie Warren, played by Harmon’s real life wife Pam Dawber, which went against agency orders to not to speak to the press. With Dawber to appear in three more episodes this season, there’s no doubt that this story arc is not even close to being resolved yet.

Although it would seem that Gibbs’ role on the team is coming to an end, there are other ways that he could return to help the team in the future. After all, there is some precedent in characters returning to the show on a guest basis. David McCallum’s Ducky was once the chief medical examiner before he became the agency’s historian. It’s possible that Gibbs’ could return to the show as a consultant or something similar on a part-time basis. 

Though rumors have swirled for years that Mark Harmon is considering leaving the hit CBS show, it now seems more likely than ever that the actor’s role on the show will change, if not end. There are a lot of theories about how this particular story arc will ultimately end, and what its conclusion will mean for Harmon’s character. We can’t wait to see which twist and turn the show will take next!

