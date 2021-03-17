Mark Harmon Feuding With Tom Selleck, Scott Bakula, Others?

Mark Harmon is a TV legend, but has his star status made him difficult to work with others? Some tabloids have claimed that the actor has had issues with cast members and other colleagues. Gossip Cop has gathered a few stories we’ve investigated about Harmon and his career.

Mark Harmon Vs. Tom Selleck: Who’s The ‘Top Dog’?

In 2020, the National Enquirer alleged that Mark Harmon and Tom Selleck feuded over who was the top dog of CBS. Selleck, who stars in the police procedural drama Blue Bloods, also co-starred with Harmon in the film Crossfire Trail. According to the paper, Harmon not only became “obsessed” with being the network’s “top dog,” but he also still resented Selleck for the movie’s failure. An insider said, “Tom talked Mark into doing the movie and it was a flop, and he still resents him for nearly derailing his career.” Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Selleck, who clarified that the story wasn’t true. Also, there wasn’t anything to support that Harmon and Selleck were on bad terms.

Mark Isn’t Fun To Work With Anymore?

Earlier this year, the same paper contended that Harmon’s hermit behavior made him difficult to work with. The tabloid alleged that the actor had become unpleasant to be around and was “all work and no play” while working. “Even his friends were saying that he’s no fun to be around anymore,” revealed an insider. Harmon has been a producer and executive producer for NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans since 2008, which the insider claimed “contributed to this sort of domineering reputation he’s developed.” Gossip Cop clarified that the production for the television drama was delayed to a surge in the COVID-19 cases, which would mean that Los Angeles, where Harmon resides, isn’t exactly safe to just “hang around” in. That doesn’t mean he’s difficult to work with.

Mark’s Feud Plotted To Take Down Scott Bakula?

After it was announced that NCIS: New Orleans’ seventh season would be its last, the Globe reported that Mark Harmon’s feud with Scott Bakula was to blame. Sources disclosed to the magazine that Harmon “wanted to save his own series from losing ratings and felt Scott … was stealing his spotlight.” From there, the insider further revealed that Harmon and Bakula competed with one another since the ’90s. The informant said that Harmon’s “old insecurities and jealousy started to fester again,” and the actor had used the sagging ratings of NCIS: New Orleans as “the excuse” for cancellation. Gossip Cop explained that this narrative wasn’t true. Harmon and Bakula were never feuding the two get along just fine. And with Harmon being the executive producer for the New Orleans spinoff, why would the actor sabotage his show?

Mark Harmon Is Leaving Hollywood For Montana?

When tabloids aren’t busy depicting Mark Harmon as an unbearable human, his career has also been ridiculed. Last year, Star had claimed that the actor was quitting Hollywood and relocating to Montana. The magazine alleged that Harmon had grown tired of Hollywood and wanted to escape to a ranch he owns in Montana. Gossip Cop should mention that tabloids have run similar accounts before.

Still, a source claimed that Harmon and his wife, Pam Dawber, wanted to enjoy life before they “got too old” to do so. “He’s had a great ride,” the insider stated, “but as Mark himself has said, nothing goes on forever.” Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for the actor who clarified that NCIS had been renewed for its 18th season, so the idea that Harmon was retiring was completely inaccurate.

In short, Mark Harmon isn’t going anywhere folks, and he certainly doesn’t have issues with any colleagues.

