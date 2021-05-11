Mark Harmon Accused Of Being A Cheapskate Despite $100 Million Net Worth

Is Mark Harmon cheap? One report says the NCIS star is a notorious penny-pincher. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘$100M Mark Is So Tight He Squeaks!’

According to the Globe, Mark Harmon is cheap. An insider says the NCIS star’s “got a reputation as one of the worst cheapskates in show business.” The source explains that Harmon believes you “don’t need to blow his cash on material things,” so he doesn’t.

Harmon has the full support of Pam Dawber, his wife of 34 years. An insider says, “This is a guy who has holes in his jeans and doesn’t care if his t-shirts go crusty in the armpits.” Harmon would rather live simply, the outlet argues.

Mark Harmon’s even stingy when it comes to needs, not just wants. “He only uses a tiny bit of deodorant because he wants to save,” a source says, “and he uses inexpensive skin-care products.” Dawber and Harmon won’t even go out to eat, so they make a lot of home-cooked meals, the snitch says.

… Yes, And?

What a bizarre story that’s bereft of any drama. The tabloid never says Harmon’s stinginess is causing any harm to anyone, so it begs the question: Why publish this in the first place? Even if he is frugal, and we doubt that he is, why would that be noteworthy?

For as banal as this story is, it’s still completely false. For one thing, how would this tabloid know whether Harmon likes to eat at home or not? That’s very personal information to know about a notoriously private couple.

In a 2017 interview with TV Insider, Harmon spoke about his and Dawber’s choice to be a private couple: “It’s not even a choice. It’s who we are. We stay home. A lot.” Bearing this in mind, it’s pretty much impossible for a tabloid this crumby to have intimate details like this.

Mark Harmon Is Doing Well

Harmon doesn’t have a reputation for showing up in ratty clothes. He and Dawber live in a mansion paid for by his $19 million salary. He’s always well dressed on red carpets, and there are no late night anecdotes about living simply. This isn’t to say he’s a high roller who spends all of his money, but there’s no hard evidence whatsoever that he pinches pennies any more than the average person.

Other Bogus Stories

This isn’t the first time the Globe has missed the mark on a Harmon story. In 2019, it claimed Harmon was quitting NCIS, but that didn’t happen. Recently, it reported that Harmon personally canceled NCIS: New Orleans just to stick it to Scott Bakula. Since Harmon was a producer of that spin-off and friend to Bakula, that story made no sense.

In 2019, this very tabloid claimed Brad Pitt was too cheap to buy his own clothes. Pitt isn’t cheap, and neither is Harmon. These stories are completely false, and they leave Gossip Cop very confused as to why they exist in the first place.

More News From Gossip Cop

Taylor Swift Expecting, Rushing To Get Married?

Mark Harmon Retiring To Wyoming, Quitting Hollywood For Good?

Report: Meghan Markle ‘Dashed’ To Hospital To Secretly Give Birth

Celine Dion ‘Back From Brink’ After Dangerous Weight Loss?

Why This Sustainably Sourced Canned Wine Will Become Your Summer Go To