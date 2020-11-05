Mario Lopez Reveals He Once Had Sex On A Popular Disneyland Ride

Mario Lopez just revealed that he once had some adult-themed fun in the most G-rated place imaginable.
In a Wednesday appearance on KFC Radio, the 47-year-old actor confessed to hosts Kevin Clancy (aka KFC) and John Feitelberg that the craziest place he's ever had sex was at Disneyland. But before you judge him, bear in mind that it was a youthful indiscretion.
"You know when you're a teenager, you try to do it wherever you can," said Lopez, flashing his signature dimpled grin. While the hosts went bananas and gave him props for doing the deed in public, the actor made sure to clarify that it was a calculated risk.
"Pirates Of The Caribbean, first of all, it is a very long ride," explained Lopez. "Second of all, it's very dark in there. And then, when it wasn't crowded, sometimes they give you your own boats. And that was the situation."
"It wasn't like people were right there!" he exclaimed. "That would have been next level."
That said, Lopez's freak factor shouldn't come as a surprise, given his history as a ladies man. In 2004, he married actress Ali Landry, but the union was annulled after two weeks when Landry discovered that he had cheated on her in the days before the wedding. He later dated his Dancing With The Stars partner Karina Smirnoff for two years before marrying actress Courtney Mazza in 2012. The pair has three children: Gia, 10, Dominic, 7, and son Santino, 20 months.
Lopez is currently promoting his role in the upcoming Saved By The Bell reboot. The actor will reprise his role as A.C. Slater, who grows up to become a physical education teacher and coach at Bayside High. The show premieres November 25 on NBC's streaming platform Peacock.
For more on his theme park dalliances, check out the clip below: