Who Is Marilyn Manson’s Wife? What We Know About Lindsay Usich

Marilyn Manson is making headlines these days, but it’s not for his latest album. Earlier this month, a number of his exes, including Evan Rachel Wood, came forward to confess that the shock rocker had abused them during their courtship. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has begun an investigation into the multiple claims of domestic violence, but the 52-year-old denies any and all accusations made by former partners.

The recent news has piqued the public’s curiosity about Marilyn Manson’s wife, Lindsay Usich. Find out who she is and how they came to be partners.

Who Is Lindsay Usich?

Lindsay Usich, 36, is a photographer and the wife of Marilyn Manson. Her relationship with the rock star was first revealed in a 2012 Revolver profile—Manson is an active painter, and the writer spotted an unfinished portrait of Usich in his apartment.

Usich is responsible for shooting the cover art of Manson’s 2012 album Born Villain, but she’s also proven her talent independent of her partner. Her macabre photographs were featured in Dazed as far back as 2011, when she was a 26-year-old living in New York. And in 2020, Flaunt revealed that her current side projects include a signature perfume and a capsule collection for the Los Angeles clothing line Cete. The latter is run by her twin sister Ashley, who is married to the Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha.

“I started dabbling with photography at a very young age, and you know, being in quarantine, the creative process has had its ups and downs, restrictions,” Usich told Flaunt. “I’ve been pondering a lot on how to adequately capture a moment in this time. Because, if anything, isolation has made me more nostalgic, and I was inspired to experiment with channeling my artistic expression into a perfume.”

Plans to market the scent are tentative; until then, Usich keeps busy with her photography. She is represented by The Guy Bourdin Estate, and her work is scheduled to be on exhibit at the Louise Alexander Gallery in Porto Cervo, Italy.

Marilyn Manson And Lindsay Usich Got Married In 2020

In October 2020, actor Nicolas Cage revealed in Interview that Manson and Usich had married in a private ceremony during the COVID-19 lockdown. If you think Cage is an unlikely source for leaking gossip, get this—he also attended the event via FaceTime.

“By the way, is it okay to talk about your wedding?” Cage asked Manson in the two-way Q&A. ​“I thought your wedding was beautiful because that’s what you were doing while you were in lockdown. I got to see a little of it on FaceTime, and I thought it was very beautiful, the way you sang ‘Love Me Tender.'”

“You were the only guest at the wedding on FaceTime,” Manson replied. “And you definitely cock blocked me on singing ‘Love Me Tender,’ because you mentioned you were going to sing it to us, but I had set up a karaoke machine to do it myself. We both sang it in the end, and your version was even more beautiful.”

There’s no word on when the wedding took place, but it certainly came as a surprise to the public. It may have even shocked Manson, who had resigned himself to being a bachelor.

“I don’t think I want to be committed again,” he told Details in 2015. “I am flypaper for crazy [expletive].”

Marilyn Manson’s Former Assistant Accused Him Of Abusing Usich

On February 1, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood confessed on Instagram that Manson—whom she dated for three years—abused her throughout the course of their relationship.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she wrote. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission… I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”

In 2018, the actress testified before Congress that she was a rape survivor, although she didn’t name her perpetrators. And in September 2020, Dan Cleary, Manson’s former personal assistant, tweeted that the musician “broke her” while she toured with him from 2007 to 2008.

Cleary added that Manson was “an abusive, violent boyfriend” to then-girlfriend Usich in 2014. “I saw her in tears & him screaming & belittling her more often than I didn’t,” he wrote.

Since Wood’s post went public, over a dozen women have come forward to say that they, too, were victims of Manson’s violent tendencies. Esmé Bianco, who played Ros on Game of Thrones, was one of them. She told The Cut on February 10 that Manson was a “monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women.”

Manson has denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”

His ex-wife Dita Von Teese also weighed in, saying, “Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him … Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself.”

To complicate matters, Wood filed a police report against Usich last year.

“On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian’s wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE,” she wrote in a February 7 Instagram story.

Usich has yet to comment on her alleged threats, or the accusations directed her husband. However, her surname remains Warner on her personal Instagram, and she appears to remain by his side during the pending investigation.