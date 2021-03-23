Mariah Riddlesprigger: What We Know About Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Girlfriend

Since entering the NBA draft back in 2014, Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the NBA’s top players. A native of Athens, Greece, the 26-year-old Milwaukee Bucks forward is a two-time MVP, a five-time All-Star, and a beloved fan favorite, especially among women.

Unfortunately for all those fans who crush on him, the “Greek Freak” is taken. Here’s everything we know about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger.

Who Is Mariah Riddlesprigger?

Mariah Riddlesprigger was born in Fresno, California, on September 17th, 1992. She was an avid volleyball player in high school and became a star college player during the four years she attended Rice University in Houston, Texas.

While it’s not known exactly how Riddlesprigger became Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, reports say they’ve been together for at least three years. The couple has been more or less inseparable since hooking up, spending a good deal of their off-season time in Antetokounmpo’s native Greece. Late last year, Riddlesprigger paid tribute to the beautiful country in an Instagram post.

As much as the couple seems to love being in Greece, it does not look as if a cross-country move is in their immediate future. In a 2020 interview with Cosmote TV in Greece (as reported by Fansided.com), Antetokounmpo said he still has a lot more to accomplish when it comes to his career.

“I will not stop playing until I get what I want to achieve,” the Greek Freak said. “I want to win a medal; I want to win an NBA championship. I may continue until I am 45. I am not in hurry, I will be here.”

Mariah Used To Intern For The Philadelphia 76ers

It’s clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend shares her boyfriend’s love of basketball. Mariah Riddlesprigger majored in Sports Management and Sociology when she was in college and worked as a basketball operations intern for the Philadelphia 76ers after she graduated.

“I met everybody from Mark Cuban to Rick Fox and several team presidents, general managers, coaches, ESPN executives and sports agents,” Riddlesprigger said about the job in an article for Rice University’s Department of Sport Management.

Maybe this is how she first crossed paths with Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Mariah Riddlesprigger Played Volleyball In College

Riddlesprigger received many honors during her time as a college volleyball player at Rice University. In addition to landing on the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and being named Defensive Player of Week in her senior year, she posted nine service aces, two double-doubles, and was ranked sixth on the team with 141 kills.

She’s also not the only Riddlesprigger to excel at the sport. Her younger sister, Maya, is a junior middle blocker on California State Fullerton’s volleyball team. In fact, according to The Orange County Register, Maya once set up an auction featuring a meet-and-greet with her big sister’s boyfriend as the top prize.

Mariah Riddlesprigger And Giannis Antetokounmpo Have One Child Together

Last year, Riddlesprigger and Antetokounmpo welcomed their first child into the world—Liam Charles Antetokounmpo. The new father was thrilled, posting excitedly on his Instagram stories soon after the birth. “Me and my cool dude” he captioned the memorable photo.

Last month, in honor of Liam’s first birthday, Riddlesprigger celebrated her son on Instagram by writing: “You fill my life with endless laughs, joy, and craziness! I love you Liam Charles.”

We’re happy to see things are going so well for the young family.