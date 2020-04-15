EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

A recent tabloid claiming Mariah Carey wants to get married and have a baby by Christmas is false. Gossip Cop investigated the story and can set the record straight. Here’s what we found out.

A recent article by Woman’s Day alleges Carey wants to do a “Janet Jackson” and have a baby at 50-years-old with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The outlet, which also claims the singer is engaged to Tanaka, says Carey is still “on a high” from her recent low-key birthday celebration that she couldn’t hold back her excitement about her baby news. “She’s so bad at keeping secrets, especially ones this big,” a so-called friend tells the outlet. The supposed insider continues, “It’s been a tough few years. She’s been seeing a fertility doctor since January and preparing her body for IVF, but she hasn’t ruled out using a surrogate.”

The sketchy source adds, “She froze her eggs years ago, so that’s not the problem, she doesn’t want to go through pregnancy at this point in her life.” The publication claims the singer’s lawyers have been “fleshing out a prenup” for Tanaka so the coupe can have a “winter wonderland” wedding in Aspen, Colorado. “Mariah sees how great he is with her kids and knows it would be the ultimate gift,” the source tells the outlet. As dreamy as this sounds, it’s completely fabricated.

Carey and Tanaka are not planning a winter wonderland wedding nor is the singer looking to have a baby. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Carey who laughed off the report. Additionally, Carey stated in 2011 that she would not be having any more children. “If God chooses to do that to me, then that would happen; other than that, I don’t think we would try for that ever again. I really don’t know if I can make it through after what I went through, it was really tough,” the singer told Access Hollywood. Woman’s Day has no idea what it’s talking about, which isn’t shocking since the tabloid has written inaccurate stories on Carey before.

Gossip Cop busted the publication in September 2019 for falsely claiming Carey was getting back together with Nick Cannon and having a baby. A supposed source alleged the singer “called off her relationship with Tanaka when things began getting serious again” with Cannon. The entire narrative was bogus and untrue. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation, who confirms the report is false. We debunked the phony story at the time, just as we’ve often busted phony reports about Mariah Carey in the past.