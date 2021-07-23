Mariah Carey Thinks Nick Cannon Is ‘Irresponsible And Reckless’ For Having Three Kids In Two Weeks?

Nick Cannon just welcomed his seventh child the past June, his fourth in the last year. One tabloid is claiming his ex-wife Mariah Carey is concerned about his recent additions to his family ad how it will impact their 10-year-old twins. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Mariah Carey Worried Nick Cannon Will Neglect His Fatherhood Duties?

OK! is reporting pop diva Carey is giving her ex-husband the “side-eye.” According to an unnamed inside source, the singer is “beyond concerned that Nick’s little baby boom will affect his family time with their twins, Moroccan and Monroe.” Their shared children are his oldest, followed by a 4 year old and a seven month old with Brittany Bell, a month-old set of twins with Abby De La Rosa, and a new baby with Alyssa Scott.

“She thinks Nick is being irresponsible and reckless,” the source spills, noting the pop star is worried Cannon will become an absent father. “Mariah really wants and needs Nick to be an active presence in their kids’ lives.” The insider reiterates that Cannon’s intentions are pure and only wants what’s best for his kids. “He swears he has enough love and enough time to be a great parent to all his children, but his attention is going to be divided every which way!”

Gossip Cop’s Take

Gossip Cop has no idea what’s going on with Cannon’s co-parenting situation, but neither does OK! The outlet uses Carey’s name to call The Masked Singer host “irresponsible” when Cannon has said on his radio show that he has been “having these kids on purpose.”

“I don’t have no accident,” he explained, saying each pregnancy was intentional. “Trust me, there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.” In terms of sex, owning and taking accountability for the outcome is pretty responsible. As for being an absent parent, Cannon seems to be a doting dad. He recently posted an Instagram story celebrating all his children. Included in the series was a recent trip to the park to fly kites with his eldest four children. His seven-month-old was strapped to his chest.

Gossip Cop covered this story a few weeks ago with a different tabloid. Woman’s Day went as far as to claim Carey had told Cannon to get a vasectomy. The outlet also speculated there was no way the rapper could balance his career with four new babies. We busted the story.

More News From Gossip Cop

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Wreaking Havoc On Their Personal Lives?

Mariah Carey Married With A Baby By Christmas?

Nick Cannon’s Daughter Monroe Channels Mom Mariah Carey In Adorable New Ad