Mariah Carey ‘Slams’ Ex Nick Cannon; Orders ‘No More Kids,’ Demands He ‘Get A Vasectomy’

Is Mariah Carey furious with Nick Cannon for having children with multiple women in such a short period of time? That’s the story buried in one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Mariah Carey Tells Nick Cannon ‘No More Kids’?

The most recent edition of Woman’s Day reports that Mariah Carey chewed out her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, for having three more children with two women in less than two weeks. Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2016, during which they had twins together. After their divorce, Cannon went on to have two more children with former girlfriend Brittany Bell. Then, on June 14, Cannon welcomed twins with model Abby De La Rosa before welcoming yet another child with a model Alyssa Scott on June 23.

An inside source tells the tabloid, “He’s 40 and now has seven kids by four women — Mariah thought he was better than that,” adding, “How is he going to juggle four families and a career? It’s not going to happen and she’s worried that his firstborns [Monroe and Moroccan] are going to miss out. She wants him to get a vasectomy so there are no more surprises in store for her and the kids.” An insider adds Carey is “not happy” with the situation and believes Cannon is “being so irresponsible.

Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey’s Relationship

Since Cannon’s growing family has been a surprise to the world, it’s certainly possible it was a surprise to Carey as well. That being said, there’s no evidence supporting the claim that Carey is “furious” with Cannon for anything. Since splitting in 2016, the couple has been co-parenting amicably by all credible reports. Cannon once said that blended families were the norm for him growing up. He told People last year, “It’s all rooted in love, it’s all rooted in positive energy,” adding, “There’s no hard feelings and ill will. Ultimately, it’s about putting the kids first and making sure they have the best childhood they could possibly have.”

Furthermore, Cannon was just spotted just taking his and Carey’s children to a cat cafe. Despite the report’s claim that there’s tension between him and Carey, their children appeared to be having a great time with their father. Isn’t that what matters? Sure, Cannon’s brood might not model the typical family unit, but if everyone’s happy, who are we to judge? Even if they were based in truth, which we doubt, reports like these do far more harm to a family structure than they help it.

The Tabloid On Famous Families

This is far from the first time Woman’s Day has invented drama for a famous family. Earlier this year, the outlet alleged famous co-parents Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were getting back together. Then, the tabloid reported Jolie was losing custody of her children due to financial woes. And more recently, the magazine suggested George Clooney had packed his bags and left Amal and their twins. Obviously, the tabloid has no insight into the lives of famous parents.

