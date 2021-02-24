Mariah Carey Says There’s One Thing She Regrets Not Saying In Her Most Recent Interview

Mariah Carey recently sat down for an in-depth conversation with Cardi B, and although the two stars hit it off, Carey realized she forgot to say one thing to her fellow musician.

Carey talked with the “WAP” rapper for Interview, and they got along swimmingly. Carey, as a veteran of the music industry, had plenty of advice and reassurance to offer Cardi B. Cardi, who broke into the industry in 2017 with “Bodak Yellow,” has exuded nothing but confidence and self-assurance through her meteoric rise to the top of the charts, but she was actually panicked over the idea of talking to the one and only Mariah Carey.

The two talked about several things, ranging from the struggles of releasing music to learning the hard way about how to treat their natural hair, but after they said their goodbyes, Mariah Carey remembered one more thing she wanted to share with her fellow superstar once Cardi tweeted that Carey immediately made her feel comfortable.

“What I didn’t say but should have said is that it’s not just the fact that you’re beautiful on the outside, it is the fact that you are a real person that is also beautiful on the inside,” Carey wrote. “I’m here for it all! You made my day.”

Cardi B, in turn, was just as enthusiastic and thanked Mariah Carey, calling her “amazing.”

Hopefully, this won’t be the last time the two share their conversations with the rest of the world. Though they’ve both had their struggles becoming world-famous artists, their ability to open up and be honest with each other is incredible to see. Maybe next time, Carey will be able to walk away with no regrets.