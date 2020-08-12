Mariah Carey Planning To Settle Her Many Hollywood Feuds In New Book?

Is Mariah Carey planning to air out dirty laundry in an upcoming memoir? It sure doesn’t seem like it! Gossip Cop looks into this tabloid rumor of feuds and drama.
Most of the time when tabloids talk about tell-all books, it’s wildly gesticulating to promise stories in books that will never come out. That isn’t quite the case in this Woman’s Day article because Carey has actually written a book. She recently announced on social media that she has written a memoir, entitled The Meaning of Mariah Carey, set to be released on September 29.
The article itself is a brief history of feuds Carey has had with an assortment of celebrities: Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Eminem, her previous manager, and billionaire-ex James Packer. The anonymous sources have great commentary to add like “a lot happened between them” and “Mariah will almost definitely use her book to take pot shots.” Everything is vague because the tabloid does not and could not know what’s in the book right now.
The tabloid doesn’t know anything about the upcoming book, and uses its piece to explore “who might find themselves in the pages,” and adds that “fans and friends alike are hoping she finally reveals all.” Words like “might” and “hope” should tip off readers about how much the tabloid really knows.
At this point, only the writers and editors of this memoir know the stories inside. Carey did release a statement on social media, which made the book sound deeply personal. We also know the audiobook version will contain music, which wouldn’t make sense if the book is full of dirt like this tabloid suggests.
Additionally, Gossip Cop reported on this very same story a couple weeks ago. Carey's rep told us,
Despite what the tabloids think, even though they have not read the memoir, it’s already been shared by Mariah and her publishers what the book is truly about, which is 'an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom.'
Back in April, we busted this same tabloid for claiming that Carey wanted to have a Christmas wedding and baby. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Carey who simply laughed at the story, and neither wedding nor baby has appeared. We also busted this tabloid for claiming Carey would reconcile with Nick Cannon and have another baby, which was completely untrue.
Gossip Cop has previously busted Woman’s Day over a bogus tell-all interview between Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres. That interview never happened, nor did a tell-all interview happen between DeGeneres and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In that story, the tabloid claimed Oprah Winfrey was angry because she didn’t get to conduct the interview. Madness.
We’ll all have to wait and see what stories Carey tells in her memoir. It will likely not be the vindictive tell-all Woman’s Day makes it out to be as it has no real evidence to back its hopes up.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.