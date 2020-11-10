Mariah Carey Planning $1 Million Christmas Wedding?

Is Mariah Walking Down The Aisle Again?

Gossip Cop is dismissing the phony report. We ran the story by a spokesperson for Mariah Carey who tells us the narrative isn’t true. Additionally, Carey herself has slammed the tabloid years ago for incorrectly reporting on her split from James Packer. There’s also the publication’s slip up by calling Bryan Tanaka is Carey’s boyfriend and not intended. The highly-regarded singer stated she didn’t even know the magazine existed. As for the Precious actress’s finances’, Carey does receive a substantial amount, including $60 million last year, for her Christmas ballad, but that doesn’t mean she’s looking to blow her cash on an imaginary wedding. Carey rightfully called out the publication since it’s proven it’s unreliability time and time again.