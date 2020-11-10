Mariah Carey Planning $1 Million Christmas Wedding?

Is Mariah Carey planning a $1 million Christmas wedding? A tabloid alleges the singer is going all out for supposed impending nuptials. Gossip Cop looks into the story.
According to Woman’s Day, the “Dream Lover” singer is taking the holidays the extra mile and organizing a “blockbuster Christmas wedding.” The tabloid asserts Carey has “hired a whole studio where they’ve been secretly building a set for months.” An insider who is dubbed a “friends” by the magazine discloses Carey’s boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, has been measured for “a string of fancy suits.”
Gossip Cop would like to point out that the publication refers to Tanaka as the singer’s “boyfriend” and not “fiance,” which is strange if the two are planning to wed soon. Still, the tabloid insisted Carey is sparing no expense for her big day. The magazine divulges Carey reportedly makes a small fortune a year for the hit single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” including $60 million two years ago. The source claimed the Glitter actress is hoping to “make over $100 million this year,” adding, “Mariah might get millions every Christmas, but this year, she'd "be getting a husband too.”
Gossip Cop is dismissing the phony report. We ran the story by a spokesperson for Mariah Carey who tells us the narrative isn’t true. Additionally, Carey herself has slammed the tabloid years ago for incorrectly reporting on her split from James Packer. There’s also the publication’s slip up by calling Bryan Tanaka is Carey’s boyfriend and not intended. The highly-regarded singer stated she didn’t even know the magazine existed. As for the Precious actress’s finances’, Carey does receive a substantial amount, including $60 million last year, for her Christmas ballad, but that doesn’t mean she’s looking to blow her cash on an imaginary wedding. Carey rightfully called out the publication since it’s proven it’s unreliability time and time again.
Last September, Woman’s Day reported Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were getting back together and having another baby. Seriously? Gossip Cop didn’t even feel the need to correct this bogus story but we upheld our duty and debunked the bogus narrative. Carey has been with Tanaka since 2016, therefore the notion she was rekindling her romance with Cannon was absurd. The former couple has spoken highly of each other, but it’s evident they aren’t planning to get back together.
Earlier this year, we busted the magazine for claiming Carey was marrying Tanaka by Christmas. Doesn’t that sound familiar? Clearly, the tabloid recycles the same narratives over and over again with no viable evidence to support it.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.