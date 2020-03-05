Mariah Carey Having Midlife Crisis Over Turning 50?

Truth rating: 0

Is Mariah Carey having a “midlife crisis” over turning 50? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop can debunk the bogus story.

The music stars is refusing to accept the idea of turning 50, according to a new story published by the National Enquirer. An unidentified “source” tells the tabloid that Carey is “having a hard time coming to grips that she’s gotten this old.” According to this mysterious tipster, she’s demanding a “grand party in her honor” with “expensive presents, a glamorous venue, gilded place settings, you name it.” But any mention of her age is allegedly forbidden: she “has let her people know they should pull out all the stops to celebrate the day – but not what it signifies,” says the supposed source.

In investigating this story, Gossip Cop finds it to be completely made-up. A spokesperson for Carey denies that she’s having a any sort of meltdown over her milestone birthday. Simply put, this is a non-story.

It seems the Enquirer got the idea for this premise from Carey’s comments on aging over the past few years. In 2015, she told People magazine that she doesn’t acknowledge her age: “I think I have to remain eternally oblivious to age… when you put a number on it yourself, it’s just like, why? Why do that?” In 2019, she tweeted that she would not be participating in the then-trending “old” filter challenge in which celebrities used FaceApp to make themselves look older. “FaceApp is not something I acknowledge,” she wrote, accompanied by a iconic gif of herself subtitled, “I don’t hear you, I don’t see you, you don’t exist to me.”

It’s clear the Enquirer has taken Carey’s well-established thoughts on age and twisted them into yet another bogus “diva” narrative. The singer’s tweet about FaceApp was obviously meant to be lighthearted, and fans responded appreciatively by commenting on her seeming agelessness. Besides, the story’s premise doesn’t make any sense: why would Carey demand a 50th birthday party for herself if she doesn’t want to acknowledge her birthday? She could throw a lavish party on any other night of the year that wouldn’t be directly linked to her age.

Supermarket tabloids really seem to enjoy making up ridiculous diva stories about Carey. In 2018, Star claimed the singer refuses to let fans touch her for more than five seconds. While most people don’t like being touched by strangers for very long, Gossip Cop confirmed with Carey’s spokesperson that no such stipulation exists. A few months ago, the Globe reported that she had joined forces with Nicki Minaj to prevent Jennifer Lopez from winning an Oscar for her role in Hustlers. That story, too, was totally absurd. It seems the tabloids just love vilifying successful women such as Carey.