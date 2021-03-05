Mariah Carey Having A ‘Meltdown’ Over Getting Older?

Did Mariah Carey suffer from a mid-life crisis last year? One tabloid claimed that the singer had a meltdown because she was 50. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story.

Mariah Carey’s Birthday Meltdown

Everyone doesn’t always handle birthdays well. Last year, this was the premise for the National Enquirer’s report about Mariah Carey. The paper claimed that the singer refused to accept the idea of turning 50. A source tattled to the magazine that Carey was having a hard time coming to grips that she’s gotten this old and demanded that a “grand party” be thrown in her honor— with “expensive presents, a glamorous venue, gilded place settings, you name it.”

The insider added that any mention of the singer’s age was forbidden and that Carey had “let her people know they should pull out all the stops to celebrate the day – but not what it signified.”

What Mariah Carey Really Did For Her 50th Birthday

Gossip Cop can’t tell anyone how to handle getting older, but we can correct a phony story. We ran the report by a spokesperson for Mariah Carey who flat out denied the piece and assured us that Carey wasn’t freaking out about turning 50. The singer celebrated her milestone birthday at home with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

At the time, the COVID-19 lockdown had just begun, therefore the singer wouldn’t have been able to throw herself a “lavish party” like the paper had claimed.

Also, it’s no secret that the singer chooses to ignore aging. In 2019, the singer spoke to Variety about indulging in her childlike traits. “I do need someone to be like, ‘Ok, we’ve got to go; you’re running late,’” she told the publication. “Yeah, I am like a petulant child. But my true fans know this. I’m eternally 12,” the singer stated.

The Tabloids Don’t Have A Clue About Mariah Carey

The Enquirer is probably one of the least trustworthy outlets when it comes to the singer. Nearly seven months ago, the paper had claimed that Mariah Carey’s memoir was going to be a nightmare for anyone that she held a grudge against. Gossip Cop got a direct quote from the singer’s rep who denied the report and explained that Carey’s book was more focused on her personal life. Not too long afterward, we debunked the tabloid again for purporting that Andy Cohen wanted Carey to rewrite her memoir because it wasn’t spicy enough. Again, the book wasn’t created to try to harm anyone, which is what Gossip Cop had clarified.

