Margot Robbie Using ‘Extreme Barbie Diet’ To Prepare For New Movie?

Margot Robbie has signed on to produce and star in Barbie, a live-action film based on the famous doll. One report highlights Robbie’s apparently shocking diet to prepare for the role. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Margot’s Extreme Diet!’

According to a New Idea article titled “Margot’s Extreme Barbie Diet,” Margot Robbie is “undergoing a strict diet plan” as she prepares to emulate the iconic doll. Robbie says she likes to have porridge for breakfast, and an immunity-boosting smoothie early in the day. The I, Tonya star said, “I’ll normally have a chicken salad for lunch, and for dinner, I’ll tuck into a tuna steak with a sweet potato.”

Robbie’s real secret? Green tea. The Wolf of Wall Street star will drink green tea all day. She says, “I’ve been obsessed with it ever since I lived in the UK.”

That’s Hardly Extreme

This clumsy attempt to sensationalize an interview Robbie conducted with Women’s Health to make it sound like Robbie is emaciated. What the story conveniently neglects to mention is that Robbie loves all kinds of foods. In addition to tea, potatoes, and tuna steak, she said, “I love burgers and fries, which I’ll order with a pint of beer.” She also loves Mexican food and appears to eat watermelon from time to time.

Bait-And-Switch

Gossip Cop would point out how this story is deliberately misleading, but it’s already preposterous on its own. Is green tea and three square meals a day really that extreme? It sounds like a fairly reasonable diet. This tabloid’s decision to call it “extreme” is purposeful though.

This is a bait-and-switch story that lures the reader in with a scandalous headline, only to deliver an inaccurate pedestrian story. This is a favorite tactic of New Idea, so Gossip Cop is not surprised. Furthermore, this diet isn’t anything new. The only really new thing for Robbie is her faux-bob haircut.

Bad Reputation With Margot Robbie

This is the same outlet that once claimed Robbie had been blackballed by George Clooney because she’s willing to work with David O. Russell. There was nothing accurate about that story, just as there was no legitimacy to the article about the supposed rivalry between Robbie and Brad Pitt.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg though. Six months ago, this very tabloid claimed that Robbie was expecting, yet recent appearances at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards prove that she’s not. This is obviously the last place you should look for legitimate Robbie news. This dieting story was misleading and hardly extreme.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports Claim Malia Obama Is A Wild Child

Wendy Williams Visibly Loses It With Rude Behavior From Guest On ‘Wendy Williams Show,’ Watch Here

‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?

Kate Middleton Allegedly Credits This $29 Face Oil To Keep Wrinkles At Bay While Pregnant

‘The Talk’ Loses 4th Host In Less Than A Year