By Elyse Johnson |

Margot Robbie’s love life is subjected to a lot of false stories. Robbie has been happily married to Tom Ackerley since December 2016, but that hasn’t stopped the tabloids from running wild with false claims about the actress’ relationship. Gossip Cop has debunked many of these claims. Here are the times the tabloids got it wrong about Robbie’s marriage.

Let’s start with Woman’s Day, which we busted in October 2018. The tabloid claimed Robbie’s work schedule was taking a toll on her marriage. “Margot’s career has taken off since she married Tom and now she’s one of the most in-demand actresses in the world,” a source told the outlet. At the time, the actress was filming, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but Ackerley was “eager” for her to finish “so she can finally take time off.” The story was wholly untrue. E! News, a much more credible site, wrote a story on Ackerley, who said he was fully supportive of his wife. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time and a year and a half later, their marriage is still strong.

However, this didn’t stop, Life & Style, from publishing a story Gossip Cop also debunked. In August 2019, the outlet contended Robbie was “in-love” with her former co-star, Brad Pitt. The magazine further contended that Pitt supposedly “found his solace” with Robbie after they filmed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood together. “Seeing Margot always brought a huge smile to his face. She’s the complete opposite of his ex – fun, carefree, witty and accepts him for who he is,” a so-called “source” told the magazine. The story was completely fabricated. Not only is the actress is happily married to Ackerley, but she and Pitt weren’t even on set together very much.

In January, Woman’s Day was busted again for claiming that Robbie’s marriage was “falling apart”. This time, the outlet contended Robbie was seen walking around Los Angeles with “puffy eyes, a downcast look” and without her wedding ring, and that her marriage was in trouble. A “so-called” friend of the actress was quoted saying Robbie had “gotten close” with several high-profiled actors she’s worked with. The entire story was bogus. Robbie had shared photos on social media of herself and Ackerley enjoying a vacation just a few weeks earlier. There was no indication the two were having problems, because the tabloid was wrong, just as Gossip Cop pointed out.

Finally, Gossip Cop dismissed an incorrect story in NW that alleged Robbie was flirting with Leonardo DiCaprio just a month later. at the Oscars. NW claimed Robbie was flirting with DiCaprio during the Oscar’s and a supposed “friends” of Robbie and Ackerley claim the two had hit a “rough patch” and “throwing Leo into the mix” was going to cause more problems. The entire story was bogus. Not only was Robbie there with her husband, DiCaprio was there with his girlfriend, Camilla Morrone. The tabloids seem intent of setting up Robbie with countless leading men, despite her happy marriage and you can’t trust these outlets to report the truth.