Margot Robbie Three Months Pregnant With First Child?

An innocent photo of Margot Robbie holding a baby kangaroo captioned, “Kangaroo Mum” was all this outlet and its shady sources needed to justify their insistence that Robbie was pregnant. That image, paired with the caption, had the supposed tipster convinced Robbie had a little one on the way, telling the outlet, “It would be just like Margot to have done this as a subtle announcement to the people who know her best.” The insider noted that Robbie and her husband had done the same thing when announcing their engagement and their wedding, so obviously this was Robbie’s way of sharing the big news.