Margot Robbie Three Months Pregnant With First Child?

Was Margot Robbie pregnant with her first child? That’s what one tabloid reported nearly nine months ago. Gossip Cop didn’t have enough information at the time to debunk this rumor, but what we’ve learned in the meantime has given us the extra push we needed to take on this story.
Last year, Australian tabloid NW reported that Robbie was likely pregnant with her first child. After becoming one of “the biggest stars in Hollywood,” Robbie was supposedly changing her focus to another major goal: “being a mama!” This often-debunked outlet claimed there were “growing whispers” that the Suicide Squad actress was already three months pregnant with her and husband Rom Ackerley’s first baby.
A so-called “insider” told the magazine that Margot Robbie had been “clucky” for some time, but she’d wanted to focus on her acting career. “Now that she’s well and truly proven herself, there’s no need to wait” to have a child, the insider continued. Yet another seemingly phony source told the outlet, “She’ll want to raise the baby in Australia after giving birth.” Both the outlet and their suspicious source seemed so sure the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress was expecting, but what actual proof did any of them have?
An innocent photo of Margot Robbie holding a baby kangaroo captioned, “Kangaroo Mum” was all this outlet and its shady sources needed to justify their insistence that Robbie was pregnant. That image, paired with the caption, had the supposed tipster convinced Robbie had a little one on the way, telling the outlet, “It would be just like Margot to have done this as a subtle announcement to the people who know her best.” The insider noted that Robbie and her husband had done the same thing when announcing their engagement and their wedding, so obviously this was Robbie’s way of sharing the big news.
None of this, of course, is true. As it turns out, the photo was just a photo of Robbie holding a small, adorable marsupial, and it had no deeper meaning whatsoever. Gossip Cop decided to wait to weigh in on this story until after at least nine months had passed, in case the tabloid simply got the timing wrong, to debunk this rumor. Our first instinct was right, and Margot Robbie was not three months pregnant with her first child. The publication simply read too deeply into an Instagram post and foolishly decided to report on it.
It’s really no surprise that NW got the story wrong, as that happens a lot when it comes to Margot Robbie. Last summer, the shameless tabloid claimed that Robbie was in a love triangle featuring her husband and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Gossip Cop easily proved this was not the case. Earlier this year, that same publication insisted that Brad Pitt and Robbie were going on secret dates across Europe. This was also not true, Gossip Cop discovered. These tabloids will say anything to get readers’ attention but the truth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.