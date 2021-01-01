Top Margot Robbie Story Of 2020: Tension With Brad Pitt

Just what is that tension? No clue. New Idea never bothered to explain itself and kept things as vague as possible. A rep for Robbie put it very well in saying the story was both false and “entirely predictable." It’s possible that the tabloid was referring to its own story from a year earlier about Robbie and Pitt getting too close for Ackerley’s comfort, but Gossip Cop busted that story anyway, so that leaves this tabloid in a very rough spot.