Top Margot Robbie Story Of 2020: Tension With Brad Pitt

2020 started off hot for Margot Robbie. She received her second Academy Award nomination for Bombshell and starred in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. She also had loads of bogus stories written about her in the tabloids. Gossip Cop’s top Robbie rumor of 2020 concerned friction with her co-star and tabloid staple, Brad Pitt.
Back in January, New Idea reported that Robbie requested she not be seated next to Pitt at the Golden Globes. Robbie sat with her husband Tom Ackerley while Pitt sat with DiCaprio at the table for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The tabloid claimed the I, Tonya star “specifically requested” she sit apart from Pitt because there’s “major tension” with the Interview With the Vampire star.
Just what is that tension? No clue. New Idea never bothered to explain itself and kept things as vague as possible. A rep for Robbie put it very well in saying the story was both false and “entirely predictable." It’s possible that the tabloid was referring to its own story from a year earlier about Robbie and Pitt getting too close for Ackerley’s comfort, but Gossip Cop busted that story anyway, so that leaves this tabloid in a very rough spot.
As we mentioned before, Robbie was in two nominated films that night: Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Robbie didn’t sit with any of these co-stars, so either she has vague “major tension” with half of Hollywood, or maybe she just didn’t want to pick one film over the other. Perhaps she just wanted to spend a night with her husband, but either way, it shouldn’t be perceived as a slight.
Earlier this month this tabloid sang a very different tune about Robbie and Pitt. The two may star in the film Babylon together, so the tabloid said the two may start dating. So much for that tension. Gossip Cop busted this story after pointing out that Robbie hasn’t been officially cast yet, and that Robbie is, well, happily married.
New Idea also claimed there was drama between Robbie and one of Pitt’s best friends, his Ocean’s Eleven co-star George Clooney. Clooney was apparently blacklisting Robbie because she worked with David O’Russell, but Russell and Clooney buried their hatchet years ago. This tabloid also said there was drama between Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence, but a source close to the situation assured us Lawrence wasn’t troubled by Robbie.
Clearly, this tabloid just loves stoking random feuds between Robbie and other A-listers. She continues to star in films both popular and acclaimed, so there’s no reason to believe she has a bad attitude at all. We’ll have to wait and see who New Idea says she’s feuding with next.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.