Margot Robbie Struggling With ‘Rift’ In Marriage?

Is Margot Robbie‘s marriage in jeopardy over her relationships with her male co-stars? That’s what multiple tabloids have claimed. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Margot Robbie’s Sex Scenes Causing Problems?

Late last year, Woman’s Day alleged that Robbie’s intimate scenes in the film Dreamland had “caused a rift between husband and wife.” Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley, was a producer on the film, and was apparently having trouble watching his wife portray “so much attraction” to her co-star. According to the tabloid’s inside source, Ackerley had watched one shower scene “so many times he’s starting to question his sanity.”

While it probably is a bit awkward to watch your wife pretend to be intimate with someone else, we seriously doubt Ackerley had any issue with it. As a producer, Ackerley knows the business and knows that Robbie is a professional.

Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Rekindle Flirtation?

Then, New Idea reported that Robbie was reuniting with Brad Pitt for the film Babylon, an old Hollywood-era drama directed by Damien Chazelle. According to the tabloid, Pitt and Robbie’s connection was electric on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and a reunion on this new film could mean trouble for Robbie’s marriage. Of course, there was no truth to the report. Despite the rumors, there’s no evidence that Robbie and Pitt ever had a romantic relationship. Furthermore, Babylon has yet to move to filming and seems to be at a stand still for the moment. The film was once slated to premiere in 2021 but has since been pushed back to 2023.

A Baby For Margot Robbie?

The tabloids are often reporting that Robbie’s marriage is in jeopardy, but that isn’t the only point they’re wrong on. There have been plenty of reports insisting Robbie is expecting her first child. In 2019, NW reported that the Birds of Prey star was three months pregnant. Of course, the tabloid had no evidence, instead depending on cryptic photos and dubious insiders to bolster their claims.

Last year, New Idea reported that Robbie was hiding a baby bump. Of course, nothing could be further from the truth as she’s been keeping slim for the starring role in a live-action Barbie film. The tabloid simply saw she was wearing baggy clothing and took the chance to speculate about what could be underneath. Robbie actually vented her frustration about the tabloid media speculating about when she’s going to have children. The actress stated that she’s “so angry that there’s this social contract” to have children after getting married.

The Tabloids On Margot Robbie

Clearly, the tabloids have no place speculating on Robbie’s personal life since they get it wrong so often. Robbie and her husband seem to be doing just fine, and most likely won’t have a baby on the way any time soon. It’s telling how the tabloids would rather invent on-set flings for the actress than acknowledge her major career successes. The actress books major roles with ease and has even started her own production company with her husband.

