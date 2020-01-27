Margot Robbie’s Marriage Falling Apart?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Margot Robbie’s marriage to husband Tom Ackerley falling apart? That’s what one of this week’s tabloids is saying, but there’s no evidence to support it. Gossip Cop can debunk the claim.

According to Woman’s Day, Robbie was seen in Los Angeles without her wedding ring on, as well as “puffy eyes and a downcast look.” Putting two and two together to make five – as only tabloids can – the magazine speculates the actress had been “bawling her eyes out” and concludes that her marriage must be in trouble.

As if the judgment on her appearance on a random morning wasn’t insulting enough, the magazine goes on to insinuate that Robbie has gotten inappropriately close with various male colleagues and friends. “When you think about it, she’s been co-starring with Leonardo [DiCaprio]… working with Quentin Tarantino who she positively fawns over and has resumed her very tight relationship with Alexander Skarsgard,” says a so-called “friend” of the actress. “You have to admit it’s a lot for even the most laid-back husband to deal with!”

First off, it’s a ridiculous argument that a woman with male friends and coworkers can’t also have a stable marriage. Regardless, Gossip Cop finds no evidence to support the tabloid’s story. Robbie and Ackerley are known for keeping their marriage private and rarely appear in public together, but they made a joint appearance on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes. Earlier this week, Robbie also shared photos on Instagram from a vacation she and Ackerley took to Sri Lanka back in December. “Can’t believe this was just a few weeks ago,” she commented on the post. “What a trip.”

Moreover, the fact that Robbie doesn’t always wear her wedding ring isn’t news and has nothing to do with the state of her marriage. As Robbie explained to Vogue Australia back in 2017, she tends to wear her ring only “on the weekends” and gets nervous about losing it.

Due to the private nature of Robbie and Ackerley’s relationship, Gossip Cop frequently has to debunk rumors from Woman’s Day about the spouses. Back in March 2018, the magazine claimed Ackerley was accusing Robbie of having affairs. In October, Woman’s Day speculated that Robbie’s increasing fame was taking a toll on her marriage. Despite these supposed problems, Woman’s Day then claimed in 2019 that Robbie and her husband were expecting their first child. All three of these stories were refuted by Gossip Cop, and there’s no more truth to this latest speculation about the actress’s marriage, which is going strong.