Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Love Triangle’?

Last year, a tabloid insisted that Margot Robbie was involved in a love triangle with Leonardo DiCaprio and her husband, Tom Ackerley. Gossip Cop is taking a look back on the story. Here’s what we uncovered at the time.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Margo Robbie In “Toxic” Love Triangle?

About 365 days ago, NW purported Robbie was in a “toxic” love triangle with DiCaprio and Ackerley. The magazine alleged the actress “flirted up a storm with every A-list hunk” at last year’s Oscars and her husband wasn’t thrilled. A supposed “longtime pal” of the British film director and the Australian actress told the tabloid Ackereley was privy to his wife’s constant flirtatious behavior but she took it “too far” when she was seen embracing DiCaprio – “the man who made her A-list famous.”

Rumors Paint Grim Picture Of Robbie’s Marriage To Tom Ackerley

The magazine further claimed other “friends” of Robbie and Ackerley contended the spouses’ marriage hit a “rocky patch.” The source went on to say that “throwing Leo into the mix could likely spell doom” for the married couple.

Gossip Cop didn’t believe a word of the ridiculous report when it came out. First of all, the notion that Margot Robbie would openly flirt with men in front of Tom Ackerley and that he was “okay” with it is just plain silly. Secondly, we didn’t find anything to remotely confirm that Robbie and Ackerley were having any marital issues. Robbie has been notoriously private about her marriage to the director, whom she wed in 2016, but that doesn’t mean the pair are having problems.

Plus, the tabloids have been recycling the narrative that Robbie was romantically linked with Leonardo DiCaprio which Gossip Cop has repeatedly dismissed. The entertainers worked together on the films The Wolf of Wall Street and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But Robbie explained that she wasn’t on set as much for the Quentin Tarantino film, as her role was significantly smaller. Also, both DiCaprio and Robbie are professional actors, so we highly doubt the two crossed any lines.

Additionally, this wasn’t the first time Gossip Cop corrected a story from NW regarding the actress. The publication also claimed that Robbie was involved with Brad Pitt. In 2019, the tabloid asserted that Pitt and Robbie were going on secret dates around Europe. The outlet also purported Pitt had declared his love for his co-star. In the same year, the magazine alleged that Margot Robbie was hiding a baby bump. Gossip Cop corrected these phony tales after thoroughly investigating each article.

The tabloids either don’t want to see celebrities happily married or are just bored. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop will continue to debunk these misleading narratives.