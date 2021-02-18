Gossipcop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Michael C Hall and his wife Morgan Macgregor at the premiere of "Date Night" Celebrities Who Is Morgan Macgregor? All About Michael C. Hall’s Wife

Details on Michael C. Hall’s marriage to third wife, Morgan Macgregor.

 by Deb Taylor
Jennifer Aniston in a white dress looking at the camera Celebrities Brad Pitt Telling John Mayer To ‘Back Off’ Jennifer Aniston?

Jennifer Aniston has managed to do the impossible and remain friends with her exes. Last year, however, a tabloid claimed Brad Pitt had warned John Mayer to stay away from his ex-wife. Gossip Cop is taking a look at the story. Last February, Jennifer Aniston met up with John Mayer at the Sunset Tower Hotel […]

 by Elyse Johnson
Wendy Williams pushes her hair back as she wears a pink dress against a white background Entertainment Wendy Williams Needs ‘Emergency Psychological Care?’

Are mental health experts interviewed by a tabloid correct that Wendy Williams needs “emergency psychological care?” The doctors one tabloid consulted believe Williams’ recent behavior is proof that the talk show host is in dire need of medical attention.

 by Brianna Morton
Meghan Markle looking dour in a black hat and black dress Royals Report: Prince Harry Launching Hollywood Career, Orchestrated By Meghan Markle

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California, tabloids have speculated on what their next career moves would be. One tabloid claims Markle is masterminding Prince Harry’s new career. Gossip Cop investigates. According to Heat, “while most of us are watching the local snowmen slowly melt, Prince Harry was pictured out filming last week […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities

Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Love Triangle’?

E
Elyse Johnson
9:00 pm, February 17, 2021
Margot Robbie wears an off-the-shoulder dress and stands with Leonardo DiCaprio, in a blue suit
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Last year, a tabloid insisted that Margot Robbie was involved in a love triangle with Leonardo DiCaprio and her husband, Tom Ackerley. Gossip Cop is taking a look back on the story. Here’s what we uncovered at the time.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Margo Robbie In “Toxic” Love Triangle?

About 365 days ago, NW purported Robbie was in a “toxic” love triangle with DiCaprio and Ackerley. The magazine alleged the actress “flirted up a storm with every A-list hunk” at last year’s Oscars and her husband wasn’t thrilled. A supposed “longtime pal” of the British film director and the Australian actress told the tabloid Ackereley was privy to his wife’s constant flirtatious behavior but she took it “too far” when she was seen embracing DiCaprio – “the man who made her A-list famous.”

Rumors Paint Grim Picture Of Robbie’s Marriage To Tom Ackerley

The magazine further claimed other “friends” of Robbie and Ackerley contended the spouses’ marriage hit a “rocky patch.” The source went on to say that “throwing Leo into the mix could likely spell doom” for the married couple.

Gossip Cop didn’t believe a word of the ridiculous report when it came out. First of all, the notion that Margot Robbie would openly flirt with men in front of Tom Ackerley and that he was “okay” with it is just plain silly. Secondly, we didn’t find anything to remotely confirm that Robbie and Ackerley were having any marital issues. Robbie has been notoriously private about her marriage to the director, whom she wed in 2016, but that doesn’t mean the pair are having problems.

Plus, the tabloids have been recycling the narrative that Robbie was romantically linked with Leonardo DiCaprio which Gossip Cop has repeatedly dismissed. The entertainers worked together on the films The Wolf of Wall Street and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But Robbie explained that she wasn’t on set as much for the Quentin Tarantino film, as her role was significantly smaller. Also, both DiCaprio and Robbie are professional actors, so we highly doubt the two crossed any lines.

Additionally, this wasn’t the first time Gossip Cop corrected a story from NW regarding the actress. The publication also claimed that Robbie was involved with Brad Pitt. In 2019, the tabloid asserted that Pitt and Robbie were going on secret dates around Europe. The outlet also purported Pitt had declared his love for his co-star. In the same year, the magazine alleged that Margot Robbie was hiding a baby bump. Gossip Cop corrected these phony tales after thoroughly investigating each article.

The tabloids either don’t want to see celebrities happily married or are just bored. Nonetheless, Gossip Cop will continue to debunk these misleading narratives.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.