Margot Robbie In Love Triangle With Leonardo DiCaprio And Her Husband?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Margot Robbie is not in a “toxic love triangle” with her husband and Leonardo DiCaprio. That ridiculous claim, printed in the pages of one of this week’s tabloids, is completely untrue. Gossip Cop can debunk the bogus rumor.

An insulting article published in this week’s issue of NW claims the Bombshell actress “flirted up a storm with every A-list hunk” at the Oscars last week as her husband Tom Ackerly looked on unhappily. The tabloid cites a supposed “long-time pal” of Ackerly and Robbie, who alleges that while Ackerly is “used” to his wife’s frequent flirting, she took it “one step too far” by embracing her two-time co-star, DiCaprio – “the man who made her A-list famous.” The magazine cites more suspiciously talkative “friends” of Robbie and Ackerly who say their marriage has hit a “rocky patch” and that “throwing Leo into the mix could likely spell doom.”

Gossip Cop finds no truth to these rumors. It’s incredible just how many offensive claims and insinuations there are in this article. There’s the baseless claim that Robbie flirted with dozens of men in front of her husband. The assumption that men and women can’t just be platonic friends or coworkers. The completely unsubstantiated allegation that Robbie’s marriage is crumbling. The conveniently left-out fact that DiCaprio brought his own girlfriend of two years to the ceremony. And the idea that it was DiCaprio who “made” Robbie famous as opposed to that happening because of her own talent and hard work.

It’s all complete nonsense. The tabloid has no evidence to suggest Robbie’s marriage is struggling. The actress is known for keeping her marriage fairly private, but on the night of the Oscars she posted a sweet picture with her husband on Instagram in their black tie getup. Whatever source NW is using clearly has less insight into Robbie’s personal life than any of her 19 million Instagram followers do.

Robbie is no stranger to nasty rumors about herself from NW, especially when it comes to DiCaprio. In April 2018, the tabloid claimed Ackerly was refusing to let Robbie join the cast of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood out of jealousy over its male leads, DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple, who assured us the claim was entirely made up. Ackerly is nothing but supportive of his wife’s career. The publication then reported in 2019 that Pitt and DiCaprio were “fighting” over Robbie’s affection. That claim, too, was completely false – with Pitt’s spokesperson going on the record with Gossip Cop to shut down the rumor. Move on, NW. There’s nothing to see here.