Margot Robbie Hiding Pregnancy?

Is Margot Robbie secretly pregnant? That’s what one tabloid was claiming a while back. Gossip Cop wants to take a second look.

Does Margot Robbie Have ‘Something To Tell Us’?

About six months ago, New Idea published a short piece entitled, “Something to Tell Us Margot?” The article is paired with a picture of Robbie in a baggy sweatshirt, prompting the article to speculate about what she might be hiding. According to the piece, she’s possibly trying to hide a baby bump. The article refers back to a statement the actress made in 2016 about wanting to have four children and raise them in Australia.

Margot Robbie Is Not Pregnant

So, is Margot Robbie really pregnant? Absolutely not. Six months have passed since the article was published, and the actress appears no more pregnant now than she did in that photo. On the contrary, back in February, the actress cut a stunning figure in a Chanel dress to the 2021 Golden Globes. Furthermore, the actress has talked about keeping slim for her turn as Barbie in the upcoming live action film about the doll.

In the same interview where she said she’d like four children, she said that she wanted to wait to start a family until her career has slowed down. From the looks of it, that time is not now. The actress stays busy, booking role after role, as well as starting her own production company. That being said, the actress has spoken out before about how she doesn’t want people asking her about when she is going to have children.

Since the actress married her husband, Tom Ackerley, there’s been endless speculation that a baby is on the way. The truth is, Robbie is in no rush. She stated in a 2019 interview with Vogue that she is “so angry that there’s this social contract. You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.” While it’s clear now the actress wasn’t pregnant when the photo was snapped, it’s not the tabloid’s place to speculate.

Tabloids Clearly Can’t Wait For Robbie To Have A Baby

Lately, the tabloids have been far more interested in Robbie’s family plans than her career. Last year, a magazine claimed Robbie went on a “babymoon” to celebrate her first pregnancy. Of course, Gossip Cop proved the rumor totally false. Then, an article claimed seemingly out of nowhere that the actress was three months pregnant. This story, like the others, was a work of fiction. Clearly, Robbie has reason to be annoyed with the tabloids’ endless pressure for her to start a family.

