Margot Robbie Getting Reputation For Feuding With Other Stars?

Margot Robbie got her big break in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Since then, she’s worked with some of Hollywood’s most famous directors and racked up Academy Award nominations. With this success inevitably comes absurd tabloid stories about how she doesn’t get along with anyone. Here are some high-profile Robbie rivalries Gossip Cop has investigated.

Blackballed By George Clooney

First, a bit of history: In 1999, George Clooney worked with director David O. Russell on Three Kings. The two famously got in a fight, it was messy, and they’ve yet to reunite. Robbie is set to work with Russell soon, and New Idea reports that Clooney is livid. The Ocean’s Eleven star had been eyeing Robbie as a potential co-star, but her decision to work with Russell put her on Clooney’s blacklist alongside Mark Wahlberg. This made no sense in practice, as Clooney and Wahlberg have no issues. Russell and Clooney patched their issues up years ago, so this story was ridiculous.

Margot Robbie Fighting With Scarlett Johansson

According to the National Enquirer, Robbie and Scarlett Johansson were fighting over who could star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in an upcoming Peter Pan film. The “pillow-lipped” Johansson, as the outlet called her, was apparently trash-talking Robbie in a bid to win the coveted role of Tinker Bell. A source said, “They’ve fought over a few other roles over the years,” and this recent battle was on a whole new level. This story was completely inaccurate. Disney’s upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy cast Yara Shahidi in the role of Tinker Bell. Phoenix isn’t even in it either, as Jude Law will play Captain Hook. This story was completely wrong regarding what was really going on, so we debunked the story.

Kaley Cuoco: There Can Be Only One Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn in DC Extended Universe, while Kaley Cuoco voices the antihero in the animated series. According to Star, Cuoco and Robbie can’t stand each other and were trash-talking one another behind the scenes. Robbie thinks Cuoco’s show is “lame” while Cuoco thinks Robbie’s portrayal of Quinn is “over the top.” This story didn’t add up because Cuoco chose to play Harley Quinn because the character is so over the top. This rumor was easy to come up with because the two actresses happen to play the same character, but there’s no proof that they’re fighting.

Margot Robbie Snubs Brad Pitt

According to New Idea, Margot Robbie requested a seat away from Brad Pitt at the 2020 Golden Globes. The two Once Upon A Time In Hollywood stars sat at different tables, and an insider said this was “specifically requested” by Robbie because of “major tension” with Pitt. What is that tension? Gossip Cop has no idea. The story kept itself as vague as humanly possible. A source close to Robbie told us this story was fabricated. Robbie also starred in the Golden Globe-nominated Bombshell that year, so she probably just wanted to stay neutral as it were. Robbie is not feuding with her co-stars, otherwise she wouldn’t be as in-demand as she is.

