Margot Robbie Fighting With Husband Tom Ackerley Over ‘$6.5 Million Mistake’?

Regardless of whether or not you’re a celebrity, real estate is a hot commodity right now. According to one tabloid, actress Margot Robbie is finding out firsthand that buying a home is all about location, location, location, much to husband’s chagrin. Gossip Cop investigates.

Margot Robbie Wastes $6 Million On A Crappy Neighborhood?

Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley have been building a multimillion-dollar dream home in Venice Beach, with the land costing $6 million alone. However, Woman’s Day predicts the couple will soon find out they made a bad investment. The magazine claims the area is a “hotbed of crime, homeless people, rubbish and drugs.”

“It’s a completely different neighborhood from when Margot and Tome bought it – the crime rate’s gone up 177 percent since lockdown,” an insider told the publication. Apparently moving is not an option for the couple. “Even if they abandoned this house, they’ve already lost money on it as property values have stagnated, so selling and buying somewhere else could hinder their long-term financial plans.” The outlet also alleges the once is now overrun with “a sea of tents, run-down RVs, drug-taking, prostitution, and violent crime.”

Many People Seem Upset Over Robbie’s Location Choice

In a surprising turn, the magazine then tries to drive their point home by quoting a bunch of named people surrounding the project who advise the couple to move. This includes an LA planning spokesperson who talked about the house’s floor plan and fellow Aussie Paul Hogan who has been vocal about his desire to leave the area. A former taxi driver who, according to the rag lives on the streets, warns, “I know people here who will target Margot’s house for burglary because they know she’s got money.”

Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley, allegedly sees the metaphorical cracks in the pavement and was willing to move to his wife’s native Australia. “There’s a real frustration for him as he knows he’s not the one calling the shots. Everything has to revolve around Margot’s work, and she does not need to be in LA. She’s got back-to-back projects lined up until the end of the year,” the source gabbed.

The Truth Of The Matter

It is true that Robbie bought a house in Venice Beach and it is true that certain parts of that area have high crime rates and a large homeless population. However, Gossip Cop can confirm that everything else in the story is false. Certain parts of that area are very nice and well taken care of, and Robbie certainly didn’t chose some sort of lawless wasteland for a dream home. A couple as successful as Robbie and Ackerley can probably also afford a state-of-the-art security system and team, which, in fact, is what they just bought. Robbie and her husband just added an imposing set of gates to their home, so they’re clearly not going anywhere. They’re on the same page.

This is not the first time Woman’s Day has gone after Margot Robbie and her marriage. Last September Gossip Cop busted an article claiming the Birds of Prey actress cheated on Ackerly and went on a date with Normal People’s Paul Mescal. In reality, the two actors were in London at the same time and are repped by the same people. This tabloid will make up anything it can for a story.

