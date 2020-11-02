Margot Robbie Dressed Up Like Her Favorite Spice Girl And Absolutely Killed It

Margot Robbie joined in the Halloween fun with an Instagram post today of her dressed as one of the most iconic “Girl Power” figures of the '90s, Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice. The normally blonde actress even appears to have dyed hair red to look like the singer.
With the simple caption “Spice Up Your Life,” Robbie absolutely nails the look of Halliwell, with her calf-high red go-go boots and the very famous (and very short) Union Jack dress Halliwell wore at the 1997 Brit Awards. Robbie even nails the right facial expression Halliwell made famous in the heyday of the Spice Girls. Robbie may be Australian by birth, but the photo is all British.
Despite the pandemic, Robbie is having a busy year. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn raked in over $200 million at the box office before theaters shut down earlier this year, and she has no less than eight upcoming projects in various stages of development, including the next Suicide Squad movie and the hotly anticipated Barbie movie.
This comes, of course, on the heels of her critically lauded and award-nominated performance as Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood in 2019. She doesn’t need a hot Spice Girls outfit to spice up anything, but we’re not complaining!
