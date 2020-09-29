Margot‌ ‌Robbie‌ ‌'Busted'‌ ‌On‌ ‌'Secret'‌ ‌Date With Paul Mescal?‌

Robbie And Ackerley Are Doing Great

Just last week, the Peter Rabbit star was spotted walking the dog with her husband of four years. Mescal is not officially dating anyone, but rumors say he’s dating “I Know The End” singer Phoebe Bridgers. It seems like this story just came about because both actors are in London at the same time and are both signed to the Creative Artists Agency, which also boasts the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Cate Blanchett, Emily Blunt, and countless other top-tier stars. Mescal has as about as much of a connection to those actors as he does Robbie. There are also no additional reports of these two partying, so it’s safe to say for Gossip Cop to say that the whole story is made-up.