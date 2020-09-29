Margot‌ ‌Robbie‌ ‌'Busted'‌ ‌On‌ ‌'Secret'‌ ‌Date With Paul Mescal?‌

I, Tonya star Margot Robbie was reportedly seen on a secret date. One tabloid thinks she may be cheating on her husband, so Gossip Cop is looking into the story.
According to Woman’s Day, the Birds of Prey actress was spotted on a night out with actor Paul Mescal. Beneath the headline “Star Hooks Up With A New Friend,” the tabloid says that both Robbie and Mescal are “really nice, low-key people” who “both love a pint.”
The outlet then says that “it’s strange” that Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley, wasn’t there, but the night out seemed “most likely perfectly innocent.” Perhaps the meeting occurred because “Paul recently signed to the same agency as Margot,” as one industry source believes. All the same, it looks like Robbie is “keen to work with Paul.”
The headline calls this outing a “secret date” where she “hooks up with a new friend.” This verbiage, as well as the tongue in cheek description of Ackerley not being present, lead the reader to think Robbie is doing something uncouth. The actual article tries to make it sound like they are just friends. So what is it Woman’s Day? Was it an affair or not?
Just last week, the Peter Rabbit star was spotted walking the dog with her husband of four years. Mescal is not officially dating anyone, but rumors say he’s dating “I Know The End” singer Phoebe Bridgers. It seems like this story just came about because both actors are in London at the same time and are both signed to the Creative Artists Agency, which also boasts the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Cate Blanchett, Emily Blunt, and countless other top-tier stars. Mescal has as about as much of a connection to those actors as he does Robbie. There are also no additional reports of these two partying, so it’s safe to say for Gossip Cop to say that the whole story is made-up.
Tabloids love to publish stories about Robbie dating famous men even though she’s been with Ackerley for years. There were rumors of an affair with Will Smith, a love confession from Brad Pitt, lustful wooing from Johnny Depp, and gentle flirtation with Robert Pattinson. Paul Mescal can now join the illustrious club of A-listers tabloids tried to say were dating Margot Robbie.
Perhaps it’s because he isn’t an actor, or perhaps it’s because he’s not as famous as his wife, but Gossip Cop constantly needs to debunk Woman’s Day stories about Ackerley and his marriage. It said the marriage was falling apart and that he was accusing her of having secret affairs. It claimed he even walked out on her in 2018, but here we are years later and they’re still together.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.