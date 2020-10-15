Margot Robbie And Scarlett Johansson Fighting Over Tinker Bell Role In Disney's New 'Peter Pan & Wendy'?

In an especially rough story, the tabloid tried to make Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire into rivals, but they’ve been friends for decades and have podcasted together recently. Pitting two famous women against each other is a common tactic, unfortunately. Johansson and Robbie are both top actresses in Hollywood and likely will compete for the same roles if they haven’t already, but that doesn’t mean there’s any “trash-talking.” This story is bogus, as Tinker Bell won’t be played by either star.