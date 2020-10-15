Margot Robbie And Scarlett Johansson Fighting Over Tinker Bell Role In Disney's New 'Peter Pan & Wendy'?

Disney’s live-action remakes continue to roll on with a new version of the story of Peter Panin the works. The role of Tinker Bell is a big role for any performer, and one tabloid reports that Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson are doing whatever it takes for the job. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, Johansson and Robbie “are duking it out” for the role, which would be opposite “Joker hunk Joaquin Phoenix.” Robbie is the “hot favorite for the role,” an insider tells the tabloid, “but that hasn’t stopped Scarlett from pitching herself hard.”
Johansson, “the pillow-lipped star” as the tabloid calls her, has taken to “relentlessly trash-talking” the I, Tonya star. “They’ve fought over a few other roles over the years,” a source says, and the latest Tinker Bell drama is “pushing their dislike of each other to a whole new level.”
To offset the “young unknowns they’ve cast as Peter and Wendy,” the role of Tinker Bell will surely go to either Robbie or Johansson because “all Disney really cares about is having household names in the film.” Robbie might have the edge as she “was approached first,” but Johansson is “keen to reunite with Joaquin” since they worked so well together in Her.
Gossip Cop can easily say this story is completely bogus. A rep for Johansson denied any such rivalry, and the film has moved in a completely different direction than when this rumor was first published earlier this year. A few weeks ago, Disney revealed its cast for Peter Pan & Wendy, and neither Johansson nor Robbie were cast. Instead, Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi will play Tinker Bell alongside Jude Law as Captain Hook, not “Joker hunk Joaquin Phoenix.” So much for Disney only caring about household names.
Scarlett Johansson completed work on Black Widow ages ago, but the film has yet to release due to COVID-19. The Lost In Translation star is now working on Sing 2, while Robbie is keeping very busy, including the title role in a Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach penned Barbie film. Both actresses both took part in a quarantine stunt video for Death Proof star Zoe Bell.
This tabloid has been busted on numerous occasions for promoting Hollywood feuds without any evidence. It claimed that Tom Selleck and Mark Harmon were feuding over who would be the “top dog” of CBS, but Gossip Cop spoke to Selleck’s spokesperson, who called that story “completely false.” Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow were supposedly feuding over competing cookware lines, but Witherspoon had no cookware launch as the tabloid said. She still hasn't launched any new product lines even similar to the tabloid's claims.
In an especially rough story, the tabloid tried to make Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire into rivals, but they’ve been friends for decades and have podcasted together recently. Pitting two famous women against each other is a common tactic, unfortunately. Johansson and Robbie are both top actresses in Hollywood and likely will compete for the same roles if they haven’t already, but that doesn’t mean there’s any “trash-talking.” This story is bogus, as Tinker Bell won’t be played by either star.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.