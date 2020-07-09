Margot Robbie And Robert Pattinson Still 'Getting Flirty'?

The Australian tabloid, however, has only continued to publish nonsense about Margot Robbie’s personal life in the year that has passed since Gossip Cop debunked this piece. That August, the outlet wrote that Robbie was going on “secret dates” across Europe with Brad Pitt, simply because they co-starred together in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The two had been on the promo tour for the movie, and a suspicious “insider” contended that their interactions had secretly turned romantic. Again, Robbie was and is happily married to someone else. She was obviously not dating Pitt at the same time.