Margaret Qualley Wants To Date Chris Evans?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Does Margaret Qualley really want to date Chris Evans? One of this week’s tabloids claims the actress is angling for a “romance” with the Captain America star. Gossip Cop can debunk the made-up story.

According to the National Enquirer, Qualley was spotted “majorly crushing” on Evans at a Golden Globes afterparty. A “source” tells the magazine the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress asked her publicist to introduce her to the Marvel star, and was “giggling” and being “very flirty” with him. The unreliable outlet then speculates that Qualley is looking for a “super-heroic rebound romance” following her split from Pete Davidson last year.

There are zero other details to back up this phony story, but the alleged insider further contends that Qualley was also “flirting” with Adam Driver, who’s happily married. The unknown tipster says, “Margaret told me she fancied Adam Driver and had gone up to him earlier to introduce herself.”

There are several different afterparties that take place following the Golden Globes, but the magazine doesn’t to mention where any of this went down. If this storyline were real, one would think the outlet could provide a few more details. Gossip Cop ran the scenario by an individual close to Qualley, who tells us there’s “zero truth” to any of it.

It should be noted, this same edition of the Enquirer features another story with a nearly identical premise, but revolves around two other celebrities. Gossip Cop called out the same magazine for falsely claiming Bradley Cooper was flirting with Ana de Armas at a pre-Golden Globes luncheon. In addition to being untrue, the details of the story were wrong. The two stars were actually spotted chatting at the AFI Awards Luncheon. There was no flirting there either.

Gossip Cop should also mention, this latest article isn’t even the first time Qualley has supposedly gotten “flirty” with another star during awards season. Earlier this week, we busted Woman’s Day for wrongly reporting that Qualley and Leonardo DiCaprio were getting close during the AFI Awards. The two stars, who were at the ceremony to support Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, were simply having a friendly chat. DiCaprio has been happily dating model Camila Morrone for more than two years now.

As for Captain America, Gossip Cop debunked a story last year claiming Evans was competing with Michael B. Jordan to date Brie Larson. All of these random love connections only exist in the pages of the tabloids.