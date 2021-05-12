Manny Montana’s Wife: How The ‘Good Girls’ Actor Met His Perfect Match

If you’re a fan of the NBC show Good Girls, you probably know Manny Montana. He plays gang leader Rio on the popular crime comedy-drama, which also stars Christina Hendricks as Beth, Rio’s on-and-off flame. When it comes to his own personal life, the 37-year old actor is a happily married father of one. Here’s everything you need to know about Manny Montana’s wife, Adelfa Marr.

Who Is Adelfa Marr?

Unlike her famous husband, Adelfa Marr is not in the entertainment industry. She’s a life coach and mental health advocate, as well as a writer who’s been published by outlets such as 21Ninety, Thirty, INKind.life, and Byrdie.

According to her professional website, Marr’s mission is to “help people discover, embrace and love who they are by celebrating their individuality, what makes them unique and empower them to fulfill their greatest potential in a safe space with an unbiased coach in their corner.”

Marr’s business is unique in that she offers all of her services online, which has many benefits. “With an online life coach, you have the freedom to have your sessions on your time, no matter where you are,” she explains. “You can speak to a relatable person who will be there to listen to you and guide you through your day-to-day quandaries as well as your life-changing moments. This stigma-free, judgement-free, loving environment will give you a safe space in which you can let loose, get advice, share big moments, stay on track to meet your goals and resolutions as well as create positive habits and a solid game plan for your future.”

Manny Montana And Adelfa Marr Have Been Together For Years

Montana and Marr are a very private pair, so it’s not clear exactly when they tied the knot. But we do know from both of their Instagram accounts that they’ve been together for several years and have a young son together.

We also know that Montana is crazy about his wife and cherishes their relationship. In a 2018 interview posted on Marr’s website, Montana said: “I’m married to my best [expletive] friend. She’s my [expletive] rock. It’s so funny man, you always wish you find that ideal marriage, whatever that means to you, and you want it but in the back of your mind you think it’s far fetched. I found that [expletive], man. We do everything together. She’s sacrificed so much for me, she gave me my beautiful baby, and we’re just familying it up!”

Marr feels the same way and says that she and Montana have pledged to always have each other’s backs. “My husband and I promised that we would be each other’s best friend,” she wrote in a 2018 blog post on her website. “And we fight for each other and do unto one another what someone would do for their best friend and it’s [expletive] magical.”

As far as family goes, the Good Girls actor says he loves being a dad. “I’m having a great time being a father. It’s a whole new love that I’ve never felt. I know that’s cliché as [expletive], but it’s true!” he said in his interview with his wife. “Having a baby is endless love times ten. You never know a love like this until you have a kid. It gets hard cause you’re tired but kids are just so funny and loving and all they want to do is laugh and be around you! I just hope it’s made me a better and a more patient person and same thing with my wife – I mean, me and her got together so fast and everything came together so fast.”

Adelfa Marr Had A Cameo In An Episode Of ‘Good Girls’

While she may not be in show business, Marr did appear in a season two episode of Good Girls. While she’s only on screen for a second, she plays a woman Rio is seen fondly embracing — much to Beth’s dismay.

Marr posted a screenshot of her brief spot on Instagram and wrote: “Such a beautiful, happy and memorable day with my amazingly talented husband. This one is definitely for the books. While I’m only on for the quickest stint, I can’t tell you how much it meant to be a part of this with @lbmannymontana. Thanks for making me the happiest girl to walk this earth @lbmannymontana and thank you @nbcgoodgirls for having me.”

Montana also posted about his wife’s Good Girls appearance, putting up a video of the two of them on set together and writing: “My baby just g’d a part on @nbcgoodgirls !!!So proud 😢 @adelfamarr #goodgirls #stealstheshow”

This couple is clearly relationship goals!