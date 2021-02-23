Mandy Moore Welcomes A Baby Boy And He’s Adorable [See The First Pic!]

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed a baby boy into the world! The couple introduced their son August Harrison Goldsmith on Instagram with a sweet message that read,

“Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.

M + T”

Gus is the This is Us star’s first child after marrying Goldsmith in 2018. Previously, she was married to controversial singer Ryan Adams, and before that, she dated Zach Braff. Mandy Moore has conquered the worlds of pop music and acting, and now she has her sights set a a brand new role that’s her most important yet: motherhood.

