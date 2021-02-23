Mandy Moore Welcomes A Baby Boy And He’s Adorable [See The First Pic!]

Gossip Cop

H
Hugh Scott
1:17 pm, February 23, 2021
Mandy Moore smiling in a peach-colored dress.
(Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com)

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed a baby boy into the world! The couple introduced their son August Harrison Goldsmith on Instagram with a sweet message that read,

“Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.
M + T”

Gus is the This is Us star’s first child after marrying Goldsmith in 2018. Previously, she was married to controversial singer Ryan Adams, and before that, she dated Zach Braff. Mandy Moore has conquered the worlds of pop music and acting, and now she has her sights set a a brand new role that’s her most important yet: motherhood.

    Hugh Scott doesn’t believe aliens are hidden at Area 51 or that Elvis is alive, but he does believe birds are real and Meghan Markle isn’t treated fairly by the tabloids. He’s been writing about music, movies, and celebrities for most of his adult life after realizing stocking shelves in a paper warehouse in college wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

