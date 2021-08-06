‘Man-Hungry’ Cher ‘Hooking Up With Buff Boy-Toys’ After Getting Vaccinated?

Is Cher hooking up with younger men now that she’s vaccinated? One tabloid insists the 75-year-old “diva” has been jetting around Europe in search of the best booze, food, and men. Gossip Cop investigates.

Cher ‘Living Fast & Furious’?

This week’s edition of the Globe insists Cher is making the most out of the summer now that she isn’t afraid of COVID. An insider dishes, “She says she went without sex for the entire pandemic because she was so terrified of catching COVID,” adding, “So now that she’s vaccinated, she’s back to having fun and looking for love.” So, the music legend headed off to Europe to make up for the lost time.

“This is a real let-loose trip that she was determined to enjoy from beginning to end,” the insider explains. “She’s throwing back cocktails and splurging on creamy pastas, rich desserts, and clicking her fingers for hot young boytoys to keep her entertained. You have to admire her energy at 75. People can call her sad and over-the-top, but it’s like water off a duck’s back.” The outlet notes that Cher’s mother is still going strong at 95, so she still has time.

“Cher has been letting herself eat and drink whatever she wants,” adding, “She adores the pasta so it’s on the menu every night. She’s also got a real sweet tooth and goes crazy for the gelato, having it every day and sometimes twice a day.” The insider adds that Cher “normally doesn’t drink except on special occasions, but she’s been enjoying cocktails.” Splurging aside, the outlet insists she doesn’t miss a workout and even brought her personal trainer along with her on her trip. “She wants to stay in tip-top shape for all the hot young men she’s been meeting. She still looks incredible in her bikini,” the source concludes.

Cher ‘Turning Back Time’?

So, what exactly is the story here? Cher had a great time on her vacation in Italy? We don’t doubt Cher knows how to have a good time, so what is the tabloid’s angle? The Globe‘s history with Cher is what makes this story look fishy.

Back in 2018, the magazine alleged Cher was searching for a “miracle cure” because she was dying from a rare illness. Of course, Gossip Cop assured Cher fans that the singer was just fine. But then, the tabloid claimed Cher had become obsessed with her own mortality after fighting the Epstein-Barr virus, insisting she was planning to freeze her body. That report, similarly, was totally false. Then the publication reported Cher was at “death’s door” with a rare illness. But again, Cher was just fine and the report was fake news.

So, why the sudden turnaround from the tabloid? Was it because Cher’s recent outing made its previous claims seem totally false? After years of reporting Cher was ill and dying, this is a complete change in its narrative, and readers are given no explanation. To put it simply, we don’t trust the magazine’s intentions. Whatever the reason behind this report, we’re glad Cher is enjoying life. But readers should remain wary of the Globe’s stories about Cher.

