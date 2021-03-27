Malia Obama Getting Married? Here’s What We Know

365 days ago, rumors swirled that Malia Obama had called off her engagement with Rory Farquharson. Since there was no engagement in the first place, Gossip Cop was rather perplexed. Let’s look back on that story and see what actually happened.

‘Malia Obama’s Getting Hitched’

The Globe first claimed in November 2019 that Malia Obama and Rory Farquharson were engaged. An insider said “Malia told friends they got engaged over the summer. She’s excited. She has the ring, but she’s too scared to wear it in public.” She was keeping her engagement a secret from Michelle and Barack Obama, for Farquharson wanted to ask Barack for permission first.

The story didn’t add up in the first place, as no engagement ring had been spotted and no announcement made. Furthermore, the tabloid said the two had been engaged for months, yet her parents still didn’t know? How could the Globe learn about Malia Obama’s engagement before Barack Obama?

Switching Tactics

Once the tabloid figured out that Obama was not getting married, it switched tactics. The Globe then claimed the engagement was off after Farquaharson got “caught on camera cuddling another beauty.” A source said Obama was “devastated because she thought this was the man she was going to wed.” While the tabloid once said Barack and Michelle “have met and like” Farquharson, this story did a 180. Now, a source said “Barack is relieved the guy is gone. He never liked Rory and told Michelle he was a bad influence.”

What’s Going On?

Obviously, you can’t call off a wedding that was never going to happen. Farquharson and Obama are still dating, but they are not engaged. Both of these stories were completely bogus.

In an interview on the Bill Simmons Podcast, Barack said Farquharson quarantined with the Obamas. He called Farquharson a “wonderful young man,” and referred to him as “Malia’s boyfriend,” not fiance. So much for Farquharson being a bad influence.

More Bogus Obama Stories

The Globe loves trashing the Obama family. Not long after this bogus engagement narrative, the tabloid said Barack hated Farquharson because he’s British. Given his recent interview with Bill Simmons, we know that was totally made-up. Speaking of podcasts, Michelle jokingly told Conan O’Brien on The Michelle Obama Podcast that she wanted to push Barack out a window, which this tabloid deliberately took out of context and invented a wild, but bogus, story.

Michelle does not literally want to murder her husband. She’s also not about to get a divorce over who has the better book sales as another article alleged. Both Barack and Michelle have supported their respective literally careers, so that story was simply ridiculous. Malia Obama is still dating Farquharson, but they’re not tying the knot any time soon, it seems.

