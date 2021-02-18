Malia Obama Could Be Working With Amazon Under One Of Their Biggest Deals

Malia Obama seems to be joining one of the biggest stars in the world at Amazon. The eldest daughter of the 44th President of the United States is reportedly becoming a part of the writers room for Hive, an in-the-works TV show for Prime Video from Watchmen writer Janine Nabers. The show is one of several projects being executive produced by Donald Glover, who just signed a massive deal with Amazon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Atlanta star signed a multi-year deal worth eight figures and apparently includes a content channel of his own. As a part of the contract, Glover will oversee multiple projects at Amazon, including Malia Obama’s Hive. THR‘s sources say that Obama is just one of several being recruited to join the project, which will reportedly focus on a “Beyonce-like figure.” No other details are known at this time, and Amazon didn’t comment on any of the developments. THR notes that it’s still just a potential series, so it’s entirely possible that the show never actually goes into production.

Malia Obama worked at TV studios back in high school and interned at the Weinstein Company back in 2017, so it makes sense for her to move into the entertainment industry. With that experience and a Harvard education, where she met her current boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, she’s quite a good catch for any prospective writers room.

