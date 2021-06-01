Major New Change Coming To ‘Live! With Kelly And Ryan’

There’s a big change coming to the set of Live! With Kelly And Ryan today and some fans think they’ve figured out what the surprise is already. Stars Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, like much of the rest of the world, had been adhering to social distancing mandates in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. With the recent adjustments in CDC recommendations for those who have been vaccinated against the deadly virus, it would appear that those strict mandates are being loosened.

New Change Coming For Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa

It’s been a little over a year since the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced Live! With Kelly And Ryan to move to remote filming. That set-up later transitioned into in-studio filming but stars Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have remained the CDC recommended six feet apart. Now that the organization has updated its recommendation for vaccinated people that allows for maskless, indoor socialization without social distancing, it appears that the popular talk show is following in the footsteps of other daytime shows like Today and allowing its stars to once again sit right next to each other.

Yesterday, the show’s Instagram teased the change, posting a photo of Seacrest and Ripa’s much cozier desk. Their chairs were no longer six feet apart, which would have been impossible with this much smaller, more intimate desk anyway. After a year of watching the two interact with so much distance between them, it’s a reassuring sign that society is returning to normal. The caption on the photo teasingly read, “Can you guess what this means?!! Tune in tomorrow,” and fans got right to sharing their guesses.

Here’s What Fans Are Guessing

Of course, almost everyone rightly assumed that this photo meant that Ripa and Seacrest were going to be sharing the desk again. This caused a lot of excitement in the comment section, with one fan writing, “Oh thank goodness. Some small piece of normalcy. We are slowly getting there,” followed by a series of clapping hand emojis. Some hopefuls guessed that Ripa’s hunky husband, Mark Consuelos, would be guest hosting with his wife, which he’s done many times in the past. Those occasions usually include ribald stories about the pair’s married life, which fans always enjoy getting a peek of.

While it’s always nice to see Consuelos on the show, especially since there’s no denying his insane chemistry with Ripa, that’s the surprise that’s in store for viewers.

With other programs returning to in-person, non-social distanced sets, Live! is jumping on the bandwagon. Judging from the fan reaction, this is just the change viewers have been hoping to see.

