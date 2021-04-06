Maitland Ward Makes More From OnlyFans Than She Did In Sitcoms, Here’s How Much

Maitland Ward, former star of Boy Meets World, recently revealed just how much she makes every month from just her OnlyFans page, and it’s a jaw-dropping amount. It makes you wonder why she’s even bothering to come back to mainstream acting when her dayjob nets her such an enviable amount of money.

Maitland Ward’s Living Large Off OnlyFans Money

TMZ caught up with the adult film star in LA and Maitland Ward appeared to be in high spirits. She says her life has been “absolutely amazing” since she made the transition to porn and couldn’t say enough kind things about her fans. Ward gushed, “I have amazing fans that have really just shown up.” The quarantine to contain the spread of COVID-19 has apparently proven to be quite lucrative for the star as well.

Ward explained, “We were alone and stressed,” so naturally people wanted to form connections and “get off, basically.” That urge has led to a personal windfall for Ward. “I feel very fortunate because I get six figures a month from OnlyFans,” she continued. It’s “absolutely” more than the actress made during her mainstream entertainment career, she added.

She also seemingly threw a bit of shade at OnlyFans newcomer Bhad Bhabie, otherwise known as Danielle Bregoli the “cash me outside” girl. Bregoli recently broke the site’s record for most amount of money made in a single day after she reportedly made $1 million within her first six hours on the site. Ward said her income is continuous, not just “a shot and that’s it.”

OnlyFans isn’t Maitland Ward’s only source of income. She’s also got contracts with Vixen and Deeper, as well as a line of sex toys. There’s also her latest acting project in which Ward returns to her sitcom roots. The Big Time follows Ward’s character, who’s also a porn actress, as she tries to revamp a struggling movie studio. Ward plans to keep working in adult films as she works on the more mainstream sitcom, which will make her one of the few adult film stars to work on both sides at the same time. Here’s to making history!

