Madonna's Racy Instagram Post Just A Cry For Attention?

Is Madonna’s recent provocative photo a cry for help? A tabloid claims the singer is “desperate” for attention. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
According to the Globe, Madonna’s Instagram post in which she is seen posing nude while leaning on a crutch could be a "cry for attention." Dubbing the singer as “aging” and “fading,” the outlet maintains her picture isn’t something to be ignored. The tabloid then uses the words of a doctor, who has not treated the star, who purports Madonna is having "trouble accepting the fact that she’s naturally getting older."
“People who have their lives in the limelight think this is going to last forever. It’s not! She has to accept that and it seems she can’t,” the unnamed specialist claims. Another source tells the magazine Madonna posing half-nude in see-through lingerie is “humiliating” for her children. The outlet goes on to further insult the singer by calling her “lame” but points out that she is still recovering from a tumble she took during her Madame X tour.
“Pals have been watching in horror as she’s unraveled these past few months. But the semi-naked selfies are a step beyond,” the supposed source concludes. We’re not sure if the tabloid knows it's talking about Madonna, but we’re guessing not since the article is trying to paint the singer out to be "desperate." The entire narrative tries to demean Madonna for posting a racy photo, but she’s been comfortable showing her skin since the 80s. Did the Globe or it’s “sources” forget about Madonna’s infamous on-stage kiss with Britney Spears? Or her book entitled Sex? This is Madonna we're talking about!
And in regards to the singer “fading”, Madonna is doing just a fine job of taking care of herself. The pop icon just recently posted herself doing physical therapy for her knee injury with her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams.
It appears that the tabloids are always trying to insult the pop star by either calling her "aging" or claiming she's a "diva." Take, for instance, a piece we busted earlier this year from the National Enquirer which alleged Madonna was dumped by her younger boyfriend. Once again, the singer is described as “aging” by the tabloid which also claimed that she was “kicked to the curb” by her beau, Ahlamalik Williams. The outlet also contended Williams “got rid” of the pop star because she was too old for him. Seeing as how Williams is still with Madonna (and on her IG page), it's apparent the story wasn’t true.
Last June, the paper tried to purport Madonna wouldn’t board her private jet because it wasn’t equipped with a cryogenic chamber. The tabloid tried to convey that Madonna wanted to bring this chamber aboard her plane but the pilot refused, leading to the singer not get on the plane. Gossip Cop however learned from a rep for the pop singer that the story wasn’t true. Just like this latest "cry for attention" is no different than how Madonna has carried herself for decades.