Madonna's Racy Instagram Post Just A Cry For Attention?

It appears that the tabloids are always trying to insult the pop star by either calling her "aging" or claiming she's a "diva." Take, for instance, a piece we busted earlier this year from the National Enquirer which alleged Madonna was dumped by her younger boyfriend. Once again, the singer is described as “aging” by the tabloid which also claimed that she was “kicked to the curb” by her beau, Ahlamalik Williams. The outlet also contended Williams “got rid” of the pop star because she was too old for him. Seeing as how Williams is still with Madonna (and on her IG page), it's apparent the story wasn’t true.