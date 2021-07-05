Madonna’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ After $500K Plastic Surgery?

She taught us that we are living in a material world, but does Madonna have new material in her face? One tabloid claimed earlier this year that the pop icon has spent $500,000 on plastic surgery. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Did Madonna Spend Half A Million On Her Face?

“Full lips, smooth skin and plump cheeks – the singer visage is unrecognizable!” one caption of New Idea’s April article reads. After Madonna posted an Instagram photo wearing nothing but long hair and a few necklaces, the outlet said the performer’s “wrinkle-free, poreless, ageless face” raises questions. A plastic surgeon, who has not treated Madonna swore to the outlets that the singer has “certainly had her lips augmented relative to her younger years… Her cheeks are fuller, likely due to fat transfers from other areas of the body, and her brows are in a youthful elevated position which may be due to a brow lift.”

He then surmised that going under the knife hadn’t fixed all her so-called problems. “She likely also has an excellent skincare routine, laser/chemical peel treatments – and a great retouch artist skilled in Photoshop!”A secret inside source then told the outlet that $500,000 estimated cost was nothing. “ In Madonna’s world, money is no object when it comes to beauty. It’s no secret she spends lavishly on treatments and when you have that money, you can.”

Tabloid Don’t Preach

Gossip Cop would be blind if we said Madonna hasn’t had any plastic surgery done, but to say she’s had $500,000 worth of knifework is a little extreme. The publication pulled that number out of nowhere. She does use photoshop and has gone to a plastic surgeon but not to the extreme the magazine claims.

Also if there were photos out there of Madonna looking haggard, then the tabloids would say she’s old and make fun of her appearance. Women in Hollywood can’t win either way.

Same Old Story

This is not the first time New Idea has used plastic surgery to humiliate a female celebrity. Cher was allegedly gifting herself many beauty procedures for her 75th birthday. In 2019, the magazine made the absurd claim that Jennifer Aniston spent over $1 million on her body after getting back together with Brad Pitt. The actress wasn’t even dating him at the time and has said she is against going under the knife on numerous occasions. Caitlyn Jenner is constantly called out for her supposed plastic surgery addiction, something the magazine has yet to prove. Obviously, Gossip Cop called them all out.

