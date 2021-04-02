Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Madonna wears a silver dress with her hair loose on the red carpet News Madonna Stuns In Sexy, Shirtless Photo

Madonna forgot to put on a shirt in the two sizzling selfies she shared to Instagram this morning. The 62-year-old music icon looked completely comfortable in her own skin, which was lucky since quite a lot of it was on display.  Madonna’s Never Looked Better The “Like A Virgin” singer didn’t appear to be wearing […]

 by Brianna Morton
Bhad Bhabi in a revealing purple outfit. News ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Joins OnlyFans, Makes Record Amount In Only Six Hours

Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli, aka the “Cash Me Outside” girl from her notorious appearance on Dr. Phil, turned 18 a week ago and she wasted no time joining the not-safe-for-work social media site, OnlyFans. According to an Instagram post by Bregoli, she’s broken the record for the most money earned by a celebrity in their […]

 by Hugh Scott
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves standing on the beach Celebrities Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant Married In ‘Low-Key’ Backyard Wedding?

Did Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant tie the knot? One cover story says the two got married in a backyard. Gossip Cop investigates. Keanu Reeves’ ‘Backyard Wedding’ According to OK!, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant had a backyard wedding. Fourteen guests were invited and no prenup was signed. Reeves reportedly popped the question over dinner […]

 by Gossip Cop Staff
Khloe Kardashian in a black dress Celebrities Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Married In Lavish Backyard Ceremony?

Did Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson plan a backyard wedding during the lockdown? About nine months ago, a tabloid suggested just that. Gossip Cop revisits the story to dish the details. Khloe Kardashian’s Renewed Romance Last July, a Heat headline claimed that the exes and parents to 2-year-old True not only renewed their romance but […]

 by Michelle Tierney
News

Madonna Stuns In Sexy, Shirtless Photo

B
Brianna Morton
11:06 am, April 2, 2021
Madonna wears a silver dress with her hair loose on the red carpet
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Madonna forgot to put on a shirt in the two sizzling selfies she shared to Instagram this morning. The 62-year-old music icon looked completely comfortable in her own skin, which was lucky since quite a lot of it was on display. 

Madonna’s Never Looked Better

The “Like A Virgin” singer didn’t appear to be wearing anything from the waist up except a tangle of silvery necklaces. Madonna’s trademark blonde hair was smartly parted down the middle and the long locks hung straight down with glass-like glossiness. Her hair also provided her with a bit of cover, hiding her chest from view and making the photo safe to post on Instagram.

The second photo shows off a little more and is slightly more risqué than the comparably tamer first picture. In the second, Madonna twists her shoulders, exposing the curve of one breast as she continues to stare just above the camera. Her blue eyes are the one pop of color in either photo, making them look all the more beautiful and luminous. 

Madonna has made a habit of posting racy photos of herself to Instagram. So much so that one tabloid accused the singer-songwriter of doing so because she was “desperate” for attention. Since Madonna has proudly displayed her sexuality with pride since the very beginning of her career, Gossip Cop figured the star wouldn’t stop doing so just because she got older. Something tells us she won’t be slowing down any time soon.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Hair Is Ushering Back In This 2017 Trend

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?

Gisele Bundchen Angry With Tom Brady After Being ‘Blindsided’ By His New Contract?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.