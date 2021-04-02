Madonna Stuns In Sexy, Shirtless Photo

Madonna forgot to put on a shirt in the two sizzling selfies she shared to Instagram this morning. The 62-year-old music icon looked completely comfortable in her own skin, which was lucky since quite a lot of it was on display.

Madonna’s Never Looked Better

The “Like A Virgin” singer didn’t appear to be wearing anything from the waist up except a tangle of silvery necklaces. Madonna’s trademark blonde hair was smartly parted down the middle and the long locks hung straight down with glass-like glossiness. Her hair also provided her with a bit of cover, hiding her chest from view and making the photo safe to post on Instagram.

The second photo shows off a little more and is slightly more risqué than the comparably tamer first picture. In the second, Madonna twists her shoulders, exposing the curve of one breast as she continues to stare just above the camera. Her blue eyes are the one pop of color in either photo, making them look all the more beautiful and luminous.

Madonna has made a habit of posting racy photos of herself to Instagram. So much so that one tabloid accused the singer-songwriter of doing so because she was “desperate” for attention. Since Madonna has proudly displayed her sexuality with pride since the very beginning of her career, Gossip Cop figured the star wouldn’t stop doing so just because she got older. Something tells us she won’t be slowing down any time soon.

