Madonna Refusing To Give Her ‘Boytoy’ A Raise Despite Paying Him ‘Barely Minimum Wage’?

Is Madonna refusing to give her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, a raise? That’s what one tabloid reported a couple of months ago. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Madonna Pays Boyfriend Minimum Wage?

In May of this year, the National Enquirer reported Madonna was refusing to up her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams salary despite him fulfilling multiple positions in her staff. Madonna and Williams’s relationship has raised eyebrows since getting together three years ago. The couple met when Williams was hired as one of Madonna’s backup dancers and they began dating despite their 35-year age difference. But the tabloid claims Williams’s wage hasn’t increased since becoming Madonna’s full-time “right-hand assistant.” The outlet asserts Madonna believes Williams should feel lucky “just to be in the picture.”

An inside source dishes, “He’s her security guard, servant, bag carrier, cook and sometimes he minds the kids,” adding, “The poor guy has no life outside her and feels he deserved more than he’s getting, which is barely minimum wage!” But the source claims Madonna thinks a normal backup dancer’s salary should be plenty to satisfy his needs. “The way she sees it,” muses the source, “he gets a lot of perks just being in the same room with her!”

The outlet notes that Williams gets plenty of perks dating Madonna, like getting to travel and stay in the best hotels and resorts. The insider goes on, “Madonna runs a hard bargain and is known as a real cheapskate. She clawed her way to the top and stayed there by not throwing her money around.” On a final note, the tipster concludes, “The guy’s actually pretty smart, and he’s on to a good thing — she’s worth over $600 million, for God’s sake!”

Gossip Cop’s Take

So, is it true Madonna is only shelling out minimum wage to keep her “boytoy” Williams waiting on her hand and foot? We seriously doubt it. Despite letting an unnamed source drone on about how Madonna is cheap, the tabloid offers no evidence for its claims. Understandably, Williams’s wage is not public information, and we doubt anyone close enough to the couple to know what he’s being paid is blabbing to tabloids about it.

Furthermore, it’s unclear where this source is getting the idea that Madonna is cheap. The pop legend has homes in multiple countries and is often spotted sporting Louis Vuitton like its loungewear. Madonna certainly isn’t known for subtly or playing it safe, so we doubt she’s keeping her wallet that tight when it comes to the people she loves.

It seems this story is becoming a popular narrative for the National Enquirer. Earlier this month, the tabloid published a similar report claiming Corey Gamble was begging his girlfriend Kris Jenner to increase his allowance. We found that report especially ridiculous since Gamble doesn’t even work for Jenner. That being said, the new trend only casts further doubt on this story about Madonna.

The Tabloid On Madonna

It’s hard to say we’re surprised by this report since the National Enquirer has never been kind to Madonna. Back in 2017, the outlet alleged Madonna “starved” kids at her daughter’s birthday party. Then the tabloid claimed Williams dumped Madonna. And not long ago, the magazine reported Madonna was “youth-crazy” and frightening her fans with her appearance. It’s clear fans of Madonna should be skeptical of anything the Enquirer says about her.

More News From Gossip Cop

More News From Gossip Cop

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

Kristen Bell Sparks Health Concerns After Troubling Road Trip Photo With Husband Dax Shepard

Prince William ‘Worried Sick’ About 97-Pound Pregnant Kate Middleton’s ‘Health Crisis’?

Jennifer Lopez ‘Fuming’ After ‘Slobby’ Ben Affleck Blows Off Her Morning Workouts?

Reports: ‘Horndog’ Alex Rodriguez Struggling After Jennifer Lopez Split, Looking To Score A Rebound