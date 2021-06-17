Madonna Eloping With Younger Boyfriend To ‘Grab Headlines’?

Is Madonna getting hitched? A rumor says she and dancer Ahlamalik Williams were going to elope despite their 35 year age difference. Gossip Cop looked into it, and here’s what we found.

‘Madonna Eloping?’

According to OK!, an attention desperate Madonna is turning to marriage to stay in the headlines. She wants to elope with the much younger Williams to stay relevant. A source says the “Like A Prayer” singer “insists that this is no publicity stunt and that their romance is the real thing…. but folks know she loves to get people talking.”

The two met while on tour in 2015 and got together four years later. A source says the two “do have a good arrangement going in that Madonna hates to be alone and he enjoys the frills of their life together.” Friends and family of the Die Another Day star “don’t believe that marrying Ahlamalik is anything more than a way to grab headlines.”

Not Madonna’s Style

First of all, actual friends and family would never talk to tabloids, so you can disregard that final sentiment. Madonna is an expert on relevance and has constantly reinvented herself over decades to stay fresh. Bearing that in mind, getting married to Williams would actually be pretty tame by her standards.

Madonna once sold nude photographs with Vanilla Ice, ending that relationship in the process. She has multiple Wikipedia pages devoted to her controversies. One thing she doesn’t do for headlines? Get married.

Madonna’s been married twice: to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie. Marrying Williams, while shocking because of the age difference, wouldn’t actually be that strange. They’ve dated for years and she’s met his family.

Madonna wouldn’t privately date Williams for years just to nab a few headlines. She made headlines this week just for wearing a bra, so she doesn’t need to do anything nearly so extreme or legally binding. It’s been a few weeks since this story came out and no marriage announcement has come, so it looks like this story is completely false.

Other Tall Tales About Madonna

OK! once claimed that Madonna was feuding with Pink and Lady Gaga, but that was completely false. It also has a bad habit of announcing weddings that don’t actually happen. Rami Malek, Dakota Johnson, and Keanu Reeves remain unwed despite what this tabloid would have you believe.

Madonna is peerless in terms of generating headlines, but it’s just cruel to say she’s dated Williams for years just for attention. A wedding is neither imminent nor would it be all that shocking. This is just an attack and is best left ignored.

