Madonna Dumped By Younger Boyfriend?

By Laura Broman |

Madonna has not been dumped by her 25-year-old boyfriend, despite a bogus tabloid report. The story is completely made-up. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

“Aging diva Madonna was kicked to the curb by boytoy Ahlamalik Williams,” crows the National Enquirer in an article published this week. The tabloid claims to have insider information that the pop queen’s backup dancer and boyfriend “dumped” her, telling her she’s too old for him. A supposed source tells the magazine that she’s been “hell to deal with” since, “taking it out on everyone on the tour.”

The suspicious tipster goes on to say that Madonna was completely thrown off by the unexpected slight after she “tried to justify her love” to Williams’ parents over the holidays. “She’s been checking herself in the mirror a lot more, looking for lines and wrinkles,” says the overly knowledgeable source. Other “insiders” allegedly feel that the “humiliation” has negatively impacted the singer’s recent performances. “She’s sniping at everybody,” they continue.

It’s unfortunate that Madonna and her tour crew are struggling with all this drama – except that none of it is true. In fact, the story is so easily disprovable that it feels like the Enquirer isn’t even trying to be convincing anymore. Madonna and Williams are obviously still together: on Monday, the singer posted a photo on her Instagram account of her and Williams sharing a kiss after the final London performance of her Madame X tour. “Thank you London,” she commented. “Could not have done it without the support of all my loved ones.”

The tabloid also mentions that eight shows have been cancelled so far on the Madame X tour, implying that it’s been happening has a result of Madonna’s diva reaction to being dumped. In reality, however, Madonna has been cancelling shows here and there for months since the tour began last fall due to a physical injury. In November, she told her audience in San Francisco that she had a “torn ligament” and a “bad knee.”

In addition, it seems the theory that the singer “tried to justify her love to [Williams’] parents” over the holidays is equally false. In fact, the dancer’s father has publicly stated that he has no problem with his son dating a woman who’s significantly older. “Love has no age,” he told TMZ in late December. “I’m just happy for him.” It’s clear the only drama surrounding Madonna’s age is the nonsense the magazine invents.

As the verified queen of pop, it’s only to be expected that Madonna has had to deal with her fair share of bogus diva rumors. In June 2019, the Enquirer published an even more absurd story claiming that she refused to use her new private jet because it wasn’t equipped with a cryogenic chamber. The following August, In Touch alleged the singer had been booted from the cover of Harper’s Bazaar because she was too demanding. Gossip Cop debunked both of those stories as untrue.